Viral men desperately fry ornamental pet fish and 5 other popular news





Suara.com – The video of a man desperate to fry his pet fish who had been cared for since childhood has become a public conversation. Plus, the viral action of a man who wanted to break up with his lover after seeing him selling by the side of the road. In addition to the two news above, here are 6 (six) viral and most popular news that were summarized by Suara.com on Monday (9/13/2021). 1. Viral Man Desperately Frying Ornamental Pet Fish Video 11 Million Views Read also:

Viral men damaged latte art right at checkout, barista’s gaze vibrates The video of a man desperate to fry his pet fish who had been cared for since childhood has become a public conversation. The man was desperate to fry the fish out of curiosity. His actions were deliberately recorded and uploaded via the Tiktok @dareevil_ account. Desperate viral man to fry ornamental pet fish. (Tiktok / @ dareevil_). READ MORE 2. Catch a girlfriend selling on the side of the road again, this man asks to break up, the action becomes a debate Read also:

Far from being romantic, the way this man proposes to his girlfriend actually annoys internet users Viral action from a man who wants to break up with his lover after seeing him selling by the side of the road. The video was shared by a TikTok user. At least 1.7 million TikTok users watched the video. In the video, the account owner is seen recording the route from inside his car. Catching Roadside Selling Girlfriend Again This Man Asks To Break Up (TikTok) READ MORE 3. Buy boots through the online store, buyers are shocked to see the size when it comes A buyer’s post went viral after buying boots online. Not without reason, the boots that arrived at his house were very small like miniature boots. The look of the shoes was uploaded to the @Txtdarioonlshop Twitter account. In the Twitter post, a shopper provided feedback after purchasing shoes online. Buy boots from online store, shoppers shock see size when it comes (Twitter) READ MORE 4. The moment Joko Widodo cried when he met Jokowi, it was like meeting twins The moment President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Klaten, Central Java on Monday (9/13/2021) drew public attention. The reason is that there was a man who cried when he met Jokowi. The man was invited to dialogue with Jokowi. The moment was captured in a video uploaded by Instagram account @ jayalah.negriku. The moment Jokowi met Joko Widodo. (Instagram / jayalah.negriku) READ MORE 5. Dress design for wedding day, disappointed woman fits like birthday dress Viral stories of women disappointed after ordering wedding dresses from designer services. The phrase was uploaded through her personal TikTok account and became an FYP on the TikTok timeline. In the short video shared, the account owner appeared to be trying on the clothes he ordered. However, he looked disappointed with the clothes. Dress Design for Wedding Day, Disappointed Woman Fits Like Birthday Dress (TikTok) READ MORE 6. Watched 24 million times, mother is shocked that her child’s face turns into a crocodile, gets slapped by a pelvis A viral TikTok video showing a panicked mother after seeing her child’s face turn into a crocodile. Without attenuation, 24 million TikTok users watched the video. The scene was uploaded by TikTok account owner Alviukris on Sunday (12/9/2021). Mother shocked her child’s face turned into a crocodile, automatically slapped by Basin (TikTok) READ MORE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/09/13/151802/viral-pria-nekat-goreng-ikan-hias-peliharaan-dan-5-berita-populer-lainnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

