bjp: West Bengal BJP plans various programs to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s birthday





The West Bengal BJP unit has a range of programs planned to celebrate Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday from September 17 through seva and service, in line with the BJP’s national program. From September 17, he will continue until October 7, when he first became Chief Minister of Gujarat. BJP will organize district-level physical and virtual exhibitions on the life and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provide social services to people – organize health camps, distribute fruit in slums and retirement homes, blood donation camps, will serve the disabled and also clean 71 river banks to celebrate Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday starting September 17th. Serving people is Modis’ motto and therefore we will begin the program on his birthday on September 17, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh said. Various wings of the BJP party unit – Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha will undertake various programs. Several health camps in the districts, blood donation camps will be organized by Yuva Morcha. People with disabilities will be provided with the necessary equipment, he said. The Modi fair and the NaMo quiz are also on the program.

Yuva Morcha will create awareness campaigns on stopping the use of plastic. Mahila Morcha will distribute fruit to retirement homes, slums and hospitals during this time, starting September 17. In 71 places, river banks will be cleaned as part of the Swachh Bharat program to celebrate Modis’ birthday when he turns 71 this year, Dilip Ghosh said. Souvenirs received by Narendra Modi will be auctioned through a website and funds raised through it will be used in social service. The saffron festival will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of Narendra Modi’s administrative work. We have developed a number of programs in accordance with the instructions of our National President JP Nadda and during the period September 17th to October 7th. We will also be celebrating Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dindayal Upadhyays birthday during this time, Dilip Ghosh added.



