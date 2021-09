Ramiz Raja officially elected Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja was officially unanimously elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term after winning an unopposed election. The PCB election commissioner and retired judge, Sheikh Azmat, chaired a special meeting at the National High Performance Center on Monday, which saw Raja take over the PCB presidency.

Raja, along with Asad Ali Khan, was appointed by PCB boss Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Board of Governors on August 27 for a three-year term, joining independent members Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi and Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan.

“Thank you all for electing me as Chairman of the PCB and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistani cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off the pitch. as a former cricketer my another priority will be to address the welfare of our cricketers past and present. The game has always been and always will be about cricketers and as such they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution, ”Raja told the board of directors in a statement by PCB.

Raja was a big favorite for the post of president following the resignation of his predecessor Ehsan Mani. The 36th president of the PCB, Raja is the fourth former cricketer to be appointed to this post after Ijaz Butt (2008-11), Javed Burki (1994-95) and Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-77).

“One of my main goals will be to help bring the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the nations of Pakistan into the Pakistani men’s cricket team. most feared cricket. As an organization we must all get behind the national team and provide them with the desired assistance and support so that they can produce this brand of cricket, which fans also expect from them every once they enter the playing field, ”Raja said.

Raja captained Pakistan in both tests and ODIs while appearing in 255 international cricket matches, scoring 8,674 total points from 1984 to 1997. He had previously served in the PCB as general manager from 2003 to 2004 Raja had represented Pakistan on the ICC CEO’s Committee and currently sits on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Raja has also been a prominent commentator in various cricket series involving Pakistan and in ICC tournaments. He also has a YouTube channel called “Ramiz Speaks”.

–IANS

nr / km

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader,

Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting edge commentary on relevant current issues. However, we have a demand.

As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wap.business-standard.com/article/sports/ramiz-raja-formally-elected-chairman-of-pakistan-cricket-board-121091300598_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos