Trump’s ex-federal attorney joins GOP governor’s primary





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Bill McSwain, Philadelphia’s top federal prosecutor under former President Donald Trump, will run for governor of Pennsylvania, he announced Monday, joining a crowded Republican field that may still s ‘enlarge.

McSwains announced his first run for public office came as no surprise.

He had written to Trump in July, seeking the approval of the former president for the governorship and, before that, had told party figures for months that he intended to run.

In a campaign video, McSwain took on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfs in the face of the pandemic, saying we will not have forced closures or state dictates and that the Republican notes sounded familiar on cultural war issues, tax reduction and law and order.

He relied heavily on his law enforcement and service background in the United States Marine Corps.

I will fight with all the commitment I have learned as a Marine and a prosecutor to restore law and order, freedom and economic opportunity, he said.

McSwain, 52, lives in Chester County and returned to practicing private law after more than three years as a United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which includes Philadelphia. He was also for several years Assistant United States Attorney in Philadelphia when George W. Bush was President.

He has also worked for two major Philadelphia-based law firms, Drinker Biddle & Reath and, currently, Duane Morris and is a graduate of Yale and Harvard.

McSwain tried to argue that he was in the best position to beat the Democrats’ likely candidate, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Its supporters like to point out that Republicans in Pennsylvania have a tradition of nominating gubernatorial candidates who are former prosecutors, including three Dick Thornburgh, Tom Ridge and Tom Corbett who were elected.

However, he will first have to cross Republican terrain, which includes former US Representative Lou Barletta, the former four-term congressman who was the party’s candidate for the US Senate in 2018, and Charlie Gerow, who heads a communication and marketing company. in Harrisburg and is vice president of the American Conservative Union.

Several senators from the Republican state have also considered running.

As an American lawyer, McSwain fought against the Philadelphia Democrats over law enforcement policy, including successfully going to court to fight plans to open a site for drug injection under medical supervision.

McSwain comes out of an episode in July where Trump speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas said he had a letter from McSwain saying Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr would not let McSwain investigate on electoral fraud during the presidential election last November.

McSwains’ letter said he was instructed to forward the serious allegations to the state attorney general for investigation.

Barr denied to the Philadelphia Inquirer that he ordered McSwain not to investigate the election fraud allegations, and said McSwain did not pretend to be favoring Trump.

Shapiros ‘office, at the time, said they had a close working relationship with the United States Attorneys Office and had not heard of any concerns from McSwain or received a direct referral from McSwains’ office.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-pennsylvania-philadelphia-8acec42009b66acbc191617ad85d5085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos