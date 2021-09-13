Politics
Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson at constitutional stalemate over Scottish independence
The Scottish Prime Minister is very good at what she does.
Nicola Sturgeons’ SNP conference speech this morning, delivered online in a virtual meeting, gave the impression that an independence referendum is inevitable. But beneath the rhetoric, she’s in a constitutional deadlock, in which London and Holyrood flirt with each other without any agreed mechanism to resolve it.
Sturgeons’ argument was effective. Brexit took Scotland out of the European Union against its will, she said. The decision to implement a hard Brexit amid the pandemic has hammered many Scottish industries. There are already shortages of some foods, Sturgeon said. Yes really. Food shortages in one of the richest countries in the world.
As always, Boris Johnson’s government has done most of its work for her. If the SNP had tried to invent a prime minister who would better confirm its political prejudices, it would have struggled to find someone better than the current incumbent. Its refugee policy fails this basic test of humanity, Sturgeon said. Its increase in national insurance contributions would hit young people and low-income people harder. The inbound reduction in universal credit would literally take food out of children’s mouths.
Scottish voters last spring gave a majority to parties that had promised another independence referendum in their manifesto. Judging by any standard of democracy, our victory in May represents a compelling mandate to implement the manifesto we presented to the country, Sturgeon said. And that’s what we intend to do. It’s called democracy.
The Scottish people would therefore be offered a legal referendum in this legislature, if Covid allows it, by the end of 2023.
But that’s where things got stuck. In reality, Sturgeon is at a serious constitutional disadvantage, which may prevent him from delivering on his promise.
When the Scottish Parliament passes the legislation for this referendum, Westminster will reject it. This disagreement will then almost certainly find its way to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court will almost certainly find favor with Westminster. Any act of the Scottish Parliament which relates to the Union is outside the legislative limits of Holyroods. It forces Westminster to change the functions of the Scotland Act.
Constitutionally, a referendum is a gift from Westminster. In 2014, he offered the gift based on the SNP’s electoral mandate. This time he ignores the warrant. Instead, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack set a new test: opinion polls showing a consistent 60% level of support for another vote. It is not clear if he really intends to stick to this test or just change the terms if he is met.
In the meantime, Downing Street wants to try to shift the debate on independence. There used to be two views in government on how to proceed. One, represented by Michael Gove, wanted to kill the SNP with benevolence, for example by inviting the leaders of devolved administrations to attend the Cabinet. The other, represented by Oliver Lewis, of the so-called Vote Leave faction, wanted to kill them with punishment, for example by refusing to accept electoral mandates for a referendum.
For a moment, it seemed that the latter point of view was triumphant. Lewis was appointed head of the so-called Union Unit established to Avoid Independence last February, indicating that this approach was bottom-up. Two weeks later, he resigned after one of the government’s periodic information wars, with rumors circulating he had fallen for Carrie Symonds. Union unity has been replaced by two Cabinet committees dedicated to UK cohesion, the Cabinet Union Strategy Committee, chaired by Johnson, and the UK Policy Implementation Committee. Union, led by Gove.
So what is the Union’s policy now? Nobody knows. It is neither kindness nor punishment. It may be a combination of the two. Or maybe there’s no strategy, just a desperate beat. It is, after all, the standard operating mechanism by which the current administration operates.
And yet, every time Johnson stands in the way of an electoral mandate, it serves to confirm the SNP’s narrative that the Union is a prison rather than a partnership of equals. The UK is after all a voluntary union of nations, Sturgeon said today. Until recently, no one seriously contested the right of the Scottish people to choose whether or not they wished to become independent.
It is a poisoned state of affairs. The only reason we can’t feel it fully right now is because Covid has sucked all the oxygen out of the political debate. But once it is over, well end up with an untenable situation in which parties can secure change mandates without the ability to implement them.
In a healthy political system, constitutional issues can be resolved so that the debate returns to the core issues people care about: taxes, health care, education, the rest. But the Scottish debate is frozen, becoming more and more toxic day by day.
Referendums have become the main new currency of democratic legitimacy. But we have not developed any of the constitutional foundations that can accommodate them in the system. They are a kind of alien infection, destroying the functioning of the body politic.
The end result is bad for Sturgeon. This prevents her from being able to implement the referendum she won for a term. This is bad for Westminster, as it makes him look like a jailer rather than a partner from Scotland. And this is a disaster for the UK because it fails to answer constitutional questions at the system level both ways. Instead, they ended up with an increasingly bitter debate over democratic legitimacy, with no capacity to resolve it.
However, this impasse can only last for a certain time. The decision to block a referendum with a clear electoral mandate could hold up during a pandemic, but it will prove impossible to sustain once normal life returns. Ultimately, it will have to be held. And when it does, Johnson’s prevarication will make victory more difficult.
Sturgeon is now in a weak constitutional position. But in the medium and long term, politics are on their side.
Ian Dunt is an columnist and author of How To Be A Liberal, now available.
