Xi Jinping Praises the Model PLA Battalion in Tibet | World news





President Xi Jinping paid tribute to a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) border battalion deployed in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), which shares a long and contested border with India. Responding to a letter from the battalion on the work they have done over the past five years, Xi Jinping said the soldiers have done a great job and encouraged them to do more for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the people. The battalion located above 4000m, state media reported, falls under the Xizang or Tibet Military Command, which falls under the jurisdiction of the PLA’s vast Western Theater Command, which is responsible for the entire disputed Sino-Indian border. The tribute to the PLA border troops comes in the background of the ongoing Sino-Indian military confrontation in eastern Ladakh. The brief article on Xi Jinping’s letter that appeared in Chinese state media did not specify where the battalion was deployed, but only indicated that it was considered a model battalion. However, in 2016, Xi Jinping, in his role as chairman of the Central Military Commission, signed orders to give honorary titles to two military units for their outstanding service. One was Troop 77656, which was then titled the Model Plateau Battalion – the plateau being an indication of its deployment to the Tibetan Plateau – for its outstanding performance in safeguarding borders, stability and disaster relief, according to an official press release issued at the time. The other unit honored in 2016 was the Navy Submarine 372 as a model submarine for its excellent performance in marine missions. It is likely that Xi Jinping in his new letter hired the same battalion of Troop 77656 under the military command of Tibet, the battalion would be stationed near Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims to be southern Tibet. President Xi responds to a model battalion of border guards stationed on the plateau, saying they have done a great job over the past five years and encourage them to make new contributions to the party and the people, the Global said. Times in a Monday report. evening. The model battalion falls under the military command of the Xizang People’s Liberation Army, according to previous reports, according to the brief report. In his letter, Xi Jinping wrote that he hopes the soldiers will strengthen their mission, carry on their fine traditions, strengthen their military training and preparation for war, faithfully fulfill their duties of defense of the country and strive to achieve new achievements for the party and the people. In July, Xi Jinping visited the TAR, the first time as the country’s leader, starting his three-day tour in a strategic border town near the Sino-Indian border of Arunachal Pradesh. Xi Jinping first traveled to Nyingchi in southeastern TAR, near the McMahon line dividing India and China, before taking an electric train on the newly inaugurated strategic rail route to Lhasa, the capital. regional. During his visit to TAR, Xi Jinping emphasized the development of border areas, emphasizing the four major issues of stability, development, ecology and consolidation of border areas.

