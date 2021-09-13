PM Modi to launch Sansad TV on September 15: report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Sansad TV on September 15, ANI news agency reported on Monday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha President Om Birla will also attend the event, according to the report.

Sansad TV is launched after the merger of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha television channels and will present the democratic ethics and the functioning of the democratic institutions of the country.

PTI recently reported that Congress veteran Karan Singh, economist Bibek Debroy, NITI CEO Aayog Amitabh Kant and lawyer Hemant Batra will host different shows on the new channel.

“Sansad TV is positioning itself as a brain channel that will provide high quality content to national and international audiences on topics related to ethics and democratic institutions in the country,” the news agency said citing a source.

When parliament is in session, Sansad TV will have two channels so that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha debates can be broadcast simultaneously, according to the report.

Karan Singh will host a program on different religions, Bibek Debroy on history and Amitabh Kant on “Transformation of India”. Batra, the vice president of SAARCLAW, will host a program on legal issues.

The Senior Economic Advisor of the Ministry of Finance, Sanjeev Sanyal, will host a show on the economy while renowned endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithai will host a show on health issues.

A retired IAS officer and former secretary of the Textile Ministry, Ravi Capoor is the chain’s CEO while Lok Sabha’s deputy secretary of the secretariat, Manoj Arora, is the OSD.

In March of this year, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels were merged into one channel, Sansad TV. Retired IAS Officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed CEO for a period of one year.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.