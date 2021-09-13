Melania Trump as Marie-Antoinette, Says Former Assistant in Long-Anticipated Book | Books





Melania Trump declined her chief-of-staff suggestion that she condemn the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, according to a new book from the despised aide which also says the former first lady believed her husbands lied that his loss to Joe Biden was the result of voter fraud.

According to Politico, reporting the first details of the highly anticipated book, Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, Stephanie Grisham also compares Melania Trump to Marie Antoinette.

The first lady was like the doomed French queen, Grisham reportedly wrote. Disdainful. Defeated. Detached.

Grisham worked for Melania Trump on both sides of a nine-month period as Donald Trump’s press secretary during which she did not hold a single press room briefing.

Her book was announced last week, an anonymous former White House aide told Axios: There is not enough water on earth to contain the fire it could start all over Trumpworld, including parts like the orbit of the first lady.

It’s hard to express how much anxiety this will cause.

Politico reported that on January 6, as Trump supporters tried to violently overturn the election, Grisham texted Melania Trump: Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but that it is not is there no room for anarchy and violence?

A minute later, Melania responded with a one-word response: No.

According to Grisham, the first lady was more concerned with setting up a photoshoot for a carpet.

Grisham, who resigned within hours, reportedly wrote that Melania Trump also refused to contact Jill Biden, wife of President-elect Joe Biden, to host a traditional inauguration tea because she believed Bidens’ victory was illegitimate.

Melania Trump reportedly told Grisham that something serious had happened and did not listen when her assistant tried to explain that there had been no large-scale electoral fraud.

In a statement to Politico, Melania Trump said: The intention behind this book is obvious. It’s an attempt to redeem itself after a poor performance as a press secretary, failed personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through falsehood and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Ms. Trump.

Five days after the Capitol attack, Melania Trump released a statement in which she said she was disappointed and disheartened by what happened last week.

An editing source said Politico Grisham had stirred a hornet’s nest and would reveal potentially unflattering nuggets on others, including Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and chief adviser, and Mark Meadows, the last chief of staff to Trump.

Stephanie has secrets about Trump that even the first lady doesn’t know, Politico said, citing the source. Secrets he doesn’t want her to know. They will be in this book.

