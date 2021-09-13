Prime Minister Imran Khan calls federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called the Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss a 14-point agenda, including the imposition of an operational emergency after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data breach, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran will chair the federal cabinet session on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss a 14-point agenda. Sources told ARY News that the decision to increase the salaries of lawmakers by up to 10 percent was also on the agenda.

The federal cabinet will consider ending the additional duties on heavy-duty vehicles for sellers. A report will be presented to the federal cabinet regarding the salaries and benefits of chairs and members of 20 regulatory bodies.

READ: FEDERAL CABINET REJECTED WAGE INCREASE FOR MINISTERS, STATE MINISTERS: FAWAD

The Home Office will present a summary regarding the nominations of members of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), while the 2021 Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Bill was also included. on the agenda, sources told ARY News.

The cabinet will also discuss the decision on imposing an operational emergency on the issue of FBR data hacking.

Other elements include the appointment of the Protector of Emigrants at the Office of Emigration and Foreign Employment, the end of the surtax, the legislation for Ruet-e-Hilal, the restructuring of the Diamer board of directors. Bhasha Development Company, approval of decisions of August 10. the ministerial committee for privatizations, the ministerial committee for institutional reforms and the economic coordination committee (CEC).

Salary increase for legislators

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs forwarded the file relating to the increase in legislators’ salaries to the federal cabinet. Sources said the decision to raise the salaries of lawmakers was a routine matter, however, the federal cabinet had previously refused to raise the salary.

It is likely that the agenda for increasing the salaries of parliamentarians will be rejected at the next session.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/salary-raise-of-lawmakers-included-in-agenda-of-federal-cabinet-meeting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos