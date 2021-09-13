On China, US Must Stand Up (Editorial)





Will the future belong to the authoritarians? This will surely be the case in some countries, at least in the short term. But it is not meant to happen more widely, or for longer. Not if the people who continue to believe in freedom stand up and work to advance the cause. A popular radio hit in the mid-1980s repeatedly asserted that everyone wants to rule the world. It was not true then, and it is not true now. There are a lot of people who just want to be left alone. And there are also quite a few people who don’t mind being told what to do. Which doesn’t mean that there aren’t some who want to rule the world. One of them, of course, is Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who apparently would love nothing more than almost everyone on the planet to follow his diktats. Because, well, he knows best. At least in his mind. Fortunately, there are still a lot of people in positions of importance who see this as insane folly. And one of them happens to be the President of the United States of America. President Joe Biden had a second phone conversation with Xi last week. This is good news no matter how you cut it. It is important that Biden and Xi communicate, understand each other as much as possible. The last thing one would want would be some sort of misunderstanding to lead to an unnecessary military skirmish. Or worse. Each leader must be able to take the measure of his counterpart. Biden, for his part, must stress that our nation will be on Taiwan’s side – no matter what. Under Xi, an expansionist China became increasingly belligerent. And Xi seems to believe he can force anyone to use his favorite description of Taiwan – which means never daring to suggest that it is some sort of independent entity. Or, God forgive, his own country. This sort of thing shows how much Xi wants to rule the world. We can only hope that Biden and members of his administration from time to time seek to change the Chinese premier on this point, uplifting Taiwan in a private conversation. We have a lot to do with China and must always seek to do so from a position of strength. Other editorials from The Republican:

