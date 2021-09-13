Nawab Jahangir calls on Prime Minister Imran to become Junagarh’s envoy – Pakistan





Posted on September 13, 2021

Pakistani government should also actively pursue Junagarh issue on par with Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The current Nawab of Junagarh Mohammad Jahangir Khanji on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to become Ambassador of Junagarh as he did in the case of Kashmir and highlighted the issue of the liberation of the ‘State of Indian occupation, in all international forums.

In a statement, the Nawab said India and Pakistan should discuss the issue and resolve it peacefully through dialogue. The Nawab of Junagarh also wanted the long-standing problem to be resolved during his lifetime, as he had spent his entire life keeping Junagarh’s problem alive.

The government of Pakistan should also actively pursue the Junagarh issue alongside the Kashmir issue and work towards its settlement.

“Junagarh is Pakistan” is not only a slogan of Junagarh State, but also a dream seen by the ancestors of Quaid-i-Azam and Nawab de Junagarh Nawab Mahabat Khan. They also worked to make this dream come true by joining Pakistan. Now is the time for Pakistan to underline the serious concern of the world community over the occupation of Junagarh by Indian forces, as it was against international law and standards.

Junagarh is a district of the Indian state of Gujarat, located on the Kathiawar Peninsula. At the time of Pakistan’s independence, the state of Junagarh was under the Muslim rulers who were the Nawabs of the Babi dynasty. Nawab Mahabbat Khanji the Nawab of Junagarh signed the membership with the Governor General of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This decision by the Nawab was taken after consultation with the Junagarh State Council which included both Hindus and Muslims. When the Nawab came to Karachi to settle various issues with Quaid-i-Azam, civil disorder was created in Junagarh by India, making it an excuse for security reasons, Indian forces occupied the State.

It is relevant to mention that in the instrument of accession, defense was one of the express subjects, along with foreign affairs and communications which were handed over to Pakistan but due to Pakistan’s weak position at the time , the country could not take any action to defend the state of Junagarh.

After the occupation by Indian forces, the question of organizing a plebiscite became moot due to the presence of the occupied forces. Quaid-e-Azam then sent the matter to the United Nations.

At the time of independence, the state of Junagarh extended over an area of ​​more than 3,500 square miles, 100 miles of coastline, some of the most important ports in the region with regard to commercial activity and was one of the best governed states on the subcontinent.

Education was completely free in the state, scholarships were given to children, the state had some of the best medical facilities, and the poor were given free food. Despite the fact that it was a predominantly Hindu state ruled by Muslim rulers, there was never any disruption in the state due to unclassified governance.

