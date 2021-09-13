Politics
Indonesian State University Council of Chancellors meets Jokowi at UNS
Merdeka.com – Indonesian State University Chancellor’s Council (MRP)TNI) held a meeting with President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine, Universitas Sebelas Maret (UNS) Solo, Monday (13/9). In addition to offline meetings are also held online.
The President was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PKM) Muhadjir Effendy, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) Nadhiem Makarim and the Central Governor of Java Ganjar Pranowo.
In his speech, the President of the MRPTNI Prof. Dr. Jamal Wiwoho conveyed several things to President Jokowi. He also said that the meeting could cure the feeling of ribdu which had been hidden for a long time because he wanted to hear from the president.
At the start of his speech, Jamal, who is also the Chancellor of the UNS, presented a report on the implementation of face-to-face conferences (PTM) in higher education.
He was grateful that the situation and conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic are gradually improving and most of Indonesia has entered level 3.
“In view of these conditions, the rectors who are members of the MRPTNI agreed at the beginning of this semester to carry out a trial implementation of the PTM by stages and conditions”, he declared.
However, Jamal said, there are still currently several universities that have not tested the PTM. This is due to the situation and condition of the local area which is still prone to transmission of Covid-19 or is at level 4.
Jamal also reported on the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination in universities. To support the success of the national immunization program, he continued, all universities benefiting from extraordinary support from the local government, TNI / Polri institutions, alumni associations and the Faculty of Medicine, have carried out large-scale vaccinations for their university community.
However, given the large number of public university academics who need to be vaccinated, not all have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
“I hope the President is ready to work on speeding up vaccination in universities,” he said.
Regarding the role of universities in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts, Jamal said that the full range of universities in the face of changes in the era of the pandemic was unquestionable.
Among them, Jamal said, is the development of various virtual learning model platforms. It is about responding to the changes in the learning system due to the pandemic, including the change in the digital-based university management culture.
“In the area of research and innovation, universities have succeeded in unleashing positive research energy. Including by making creative leaps and innovations to produce thousands of variants of research and innovation prototypes, including designs for the management and control of the Covid-19 virus. he explained.
Meanwhile, to support the acceleration of the management of Covid-19, Jamal said, universities have also reacted quickly by refocusing policies and reallocating the budget.
Although the impact of this policy is very heavy, namely the constraints to the achievement of the objectives of the program which were set previously. Including the delay in the completion of various building constructions which are included in the Construction Under Work (KDP) category.
“I hope next year there will be a budget allocation to finish it,” Jamal said.
At the end, Jamal added, there are actually a lot of other things to convey. For example, with regard to the new paradigm of autonomy in higher education, improving the quality of human resources for teachers and graduates, collaboration and synergy between universities and industry, the ” balance between the teacher / student ratio and the establishment of campuses and others.
“However, due to the limited time, Mr President, in Solo, we, the Chancellors, have agreed to reschedule this type of meeting in the future”, concluded Jamal. [eko]
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/majelis-rektor-perguruan-tinggi-negeri-indonesia-bertemu-jokowi-di-uns.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]