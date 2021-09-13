Indonesian State University Council of Chancellors meets Jokowi at UNS

Merdeka.com – Indonesian State University Chancellor’s Council (MRP)TNI) held a meeting with President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine, Universitas Sebelas Maret (UNS) Solo, Monday (13/9). In addition to offline meetings are also held online.

The President was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PKM) Muhadjir Effendy, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) Nadhiem Makarim and the Central Governor of Java Ganjar Pranowo.

In his speech, the President of the MRPTNI Prof. Dr. Jamal Wiwoho conveyed several things to President Jokowi. He also said that the meeting could cure the feeling of ribdu which had been hidden for a long time because he wanted to hear from the president.

At the start of his speech, Jamal, who is also the Chancellor of the UNS, presented a report on the implementation of face-to-face conferences (PTM) in higher education.

He was grateful that the situation and conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic are gradually improving and most of Indonesia has entered level 3.

“In view of these conditions, the rectors who are members of the MRPTNI agreed at the beginning of this semester to carry out a trial implementation of the PTM by stages and conditions”, he declared.

However, Jamal said, there are still currently several universities that have not tested the PTM. This is due to the situation and condition of the local area which is still prone to transmission of Covid-19 or is at level 4.

Jamal also reported on the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination in universities. To support the success of the national immunization program, he continued, all universities benefiting from extraordinary support from the local government, TNI / Polri institutions, alumni associations and the Faculty of Medicine, have carried out large-scale vaccinations for their university community.

However, given the large number of public university academics who need to be vaccinated, not all have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“I hope the President is ready to work on speeding up vaccination in universities,” he said.

Regarding the role of universities in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts, Jamal said that the full range of universities in the face of changes in the era of the pandemic was unquestionable.

Among them, Jamal said, is the development of various virtual learning model platforms. It is about responding to the changes in the learning system due to the pandemic, including the change in the digital-based university management culture.

“In the area of ​​research and innovation, universities have succeeded in unleashing positive research energy. Including by making creative leaps and innovations to produce thousands of variants of research and innovation prototypes, including designs for the management and control of the Covid-19 virus. he explained.

Meanwhile, to support the acceleration of the management of Covid-19, Jamal said, universities have also reacted quickly by refocusing policies and reallocating the budget.

Although the impact of this policy is very heavy, namely the constraints to the achievement of the objectives of the program which were set previously. Including the delay in the completion of various building constructions which are included in the Construction Under Work (KDP) category.

“I hope next year there will be a budget allocation to finish it,” Jamal said.

At the end, Jamal added, there are actually a lot of other things to convey. For example, with regard to the new paradigm of autonomy in higher education, improving the quality of human resources for teachers and graduates, collaboration and synergy between universities and industry, the ” balance between the teacher / student ratio and the establishment of campuses and others.

“However, due to the limited time, Mr President, in Solo, we, the Chancellors, have agreed to reschedule this type of meeting in the future”, concluded Jamal. [eko]