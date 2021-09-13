On Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, Madhya Pradesh will inoculate people with 32 lakhs, health minister says

On this occasion, the state’s health minister, Narottam Mishra, said that 32 lakh people will be vaccinated in the state with the first dose of COVID-19 in one day.

Prime Minister Modi turns 71 on September 17, and from that day on, the BJP across India will be holding several events until October 7, when the Prime Minister took office as Chief Minister from Gujarat 20 years ago.

Previously, the state had conducted a mega immunization program to immunize most residents in two days, August 25 and 26.

The minister also added that more than 4.19 million people have been vaccinated, of which 76% received the first dose and 18% received both doses. CM has marked the date of September 26 to vaccinate the entire population of the state with the first dose, we will try to do that, ”he added.

Earlier on August 25, a two-day vaccination campaign named Maha Abhiyan 2 “Vaccination was carried out in MP, during which more than four million doses of the vaccine were administered in the state.

Meanwhile, an official statement says 5,16,28,132 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to MP so far, including 164,867 on Sunday. Indore leads with the most vaccinations administered in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of events planned for PM Modi’s birthday. One of them is the idea of ​​developing 1,070 Narendra Modi (NaMo) parks on government land across the state to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday, according to a senior BJP official, reported Hindustan times recently.

At a state-level meeting of BJP leaders chaired by state president VD Sharma, the decision was made to develop NaMo Udyan in 1070 mandals to plant at least 71 saplings in a garden, ” said Jitu Jirati, BJP vice president for Madhya Pradesh. , cited by HT.

In addition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said his government will organize a special campaign to have a record number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 on September 17.

The vaccination campaign of 6 million people began on July 1 and is expected to continue until December, but the administration will try to meet the target before the set deadline, he said.

“We will be running a special campaign on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on September 17 to help as many people as possible get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state,” Kumar said.

