Politics
On Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, Madhya Pradesh will inoculate people with 32 lakhs, health minister says
The Madhya Pradesh government announced a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on Monday, this time on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, September 17.
On this occasion, the state’s health minister, Narottam Mishra, said that 32 lakh people will be vaccinated in the state with the first dose of COVID-19 in one day.
Prime Minister Modi turns 71 on September 17, and from that day on, the BJP across India will be holding several events until October 7, when the Prime Minister took office as Chief Minister from Gujarat 20 years ago.
Previously, the state had conducted a mega immunization program to immunize most residents in two days, August 25 and 26.
The minister also added that more than 4.19 million people have been vaccinated, of which 76% received the first dose and 18% received both doses. CM has marked the date of September 26 to vaccinate the entire population of the state with the first dose, we will try to do that, ”he added.
Earlier on August 25, a two-day vaccination campaign named Maha Abhiyan 2 “Vaccination was carried out in MP, during which more than four million doses of the vaccine were administered in the state.
Meanwhile, an official statement says 5,16,28,132 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to MP so far, including 164,867 on Sunday. Indore leads with the most vaccinations administered in the state.
Madhya Pradesh has a number of events planned for PM Modi’s birthday. One of them is the idea of developing 1,070 Narendra Modi (NaMo) parks on government land across the state to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday, according to a senior BJP official, reported Hindustan times recently.
At a state-level meeting of BJP leaders chaired by state president VD Sharma, the decision was made to develop NaMo Udyan in 1070 mandals to plant at least 71 saplings in a garden, ” said Jitu Jirati, BJP vice president for Madhya Pradesh. , cited by HT.
In addition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said his government will organize a special campaign to have a record number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 on September 17.
The vaccination campaign of 6 million people began on July 1 and is expected to continue until December, but the administration will try to meet the target before the set deadline, he said.
“We will be running a special campaign on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on September 17 to help as many people as possible get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state,” Kumar said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/on-pm-modi-s-birthday-madhya-pradesh-will-inoculate-32-lakh-people-says-health-minister-11631547055702.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]