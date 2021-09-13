Imagine missing “Donald Trump’s calm”





In a recent segment on Fox Business, economist Larry Kudlowan, better known in recent years for his eternal sycophancy towards Donald Trump, said he “aspires to[s]For the “calm” of the Trump presidency.

Calm. The state of being calm. “Free from agitation or strong emotion,” according to the dictionary. My brain really can’t process the idea of ​​someone who thinks Donald Trump has brought calm to any situation. Kudlow was talking about Biden’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, but there is no context that can make sense of that.

Kudlow clearly knows how ridiculous his statement sounds as he clarifies without asking that he is “actually pretty serious”. He also says he’s “not worried about tweets or anything,” which is good for him because the tweets weren’t favorable.

One very real thing Larry Kudlow just said on Fox Business: “When I say I long for Donald Trump’s calm, I’m serious …”

The. Calm. From. Donald. Asset. pic.twitter.com/Llqqqp8xyJ

The Recount (@therecount) September 12, 2021

It’s important to remember that Larry Kudlow gets it wrong all the time, no matter what.

pic.twitter.com/geTCFVHQHL

Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 12, 2021

Larry Kudlow on Fox Business: “I long for Donald Trump’s calm. “

I am speechless. Who has an appropriate answer? (Inappropriate answers are also acceptable.)

Duty to Warn 🔉 (@ duty2warn) September 12, 2021

Larry Kudlow I long for the calm of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/vnZxVlyG6a

Wendy Get Vaccinated, Save a Life (@chillibeanboy) September 12, 2021

Just in case you thought Kudlow’s comment might have been a slip of the tongue, this nostalgia for a fictitious “calm” actually seems like his new talking point. On his own Fox Business show last week, he said, “I honestly yearn for the calm, peaceful and placid leadership days of President Donald Trump.

The former director of the National Economic Council is no stranger to distorting reality to fit his own Trump agenda. Earlier this year, he said Americans were going to be forced to celebrate July 4 under Biden by roasting Brussels sprouts and drinking “plant-based beer.” (I’m still not sure what he thinks beer is currently made of, if not plants.) He also had loads of unwanted opinions last year on how the country should handle the coronavirus pandemic and what ‘was exactly the kind of terrible public health advice you’d expect from a Fox economist, like insisting that people should just go back to work and the “hard tradeoffs” would be worth it.

By “difficult compromises,” he meant the hundreds of thousands of American deaths that the experts were warning us about (rightly so).

At least Kudlow is consistent in presenting himself as someone 100% not worth listening to.

(image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images) Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comments policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal slurs against anyone, hate speech, and trolling.

One tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themarysue.com/larry-kudlow-trump-calmness-wtf/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos