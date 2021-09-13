Presidential question for 3 periods, Democrats hope Jokowi refuses to start over





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Democratic Party Vice Chairman Benny Kabur Harman said the public needed a firm stand from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to reject a change in the presidential term for three terms or an extension to 2027. Benny said both issues were in line with the People’s Consultative Assembly plan to amend the 1945 constitution. “What the community needs is the president’s strong stance that even if there is a constitutional amendment to extend his term until 2027, he must firmly reject it,” Benny said at the time. of an online discussion hosted by LHKP Muhammadiyah, Monday September. 13, 2021. Benny said the same is true if the 1945 Constitution Amendment results in the addition of the president’s term to three terms. He asked President Jokowi to decline if asked to run for president again. “President Jokowi must also firmly state that he refuses and does not want to go forward,” said the member of the House of Representatives legal committee. Benny said the issue of extending the presidency to 2027 and three periods is unclear. Because, he said, the MPR itself never discussed the agenda. Benny said the MPR had so far only considered the plan to revive state leadership. All factions in the People’s Consultative Assembly, he said, agree on the need for state leadership, but not yet a vote on legal form. According to Benny, President Jokowi must provide an open explanation on the issue of the presidential term extension for 3 periods, the origins of which are not clear so that it does not become a crazy rumor in the community. He also called on the president to be firm, not just handing over the constitutional amendment business to the MPR. “The president’s attitude has to be clear, he can’t say that the amendment is up to the MPR and the president should not intervene,” Benny said. President Jokowi once made this statement when he met with the MPR leadership at Bogor Palace ahead of the annual session on August 16. Benny added that if the president gave an explanation, there would be no public speculation that the current regime is trying to accumulate power and wealth by using the constitution. He said the narrative that is currently developing is that President Jokowi is seen as worthy of an extension of his term because of his accomplishments, or to secure the national capital development project. The eastern Nusa Tenggara politician also said the effort to extend his term by amending the constitution was not a new practice. But the experience in various countries, the leader who extends the mandate amounts to burying democracy. President Jokowi has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to become head of state for a third time. He claimed to comply with the constitution which limits the president’s term to two terms. Despite this, various parties remain concerned that an extension or change of the presidential term to three terms could occur. Read also: The question of the 3rd presidential term is described as a trigger for speculation for the national capital BUDIARTI UTAMI POUTRI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1505707/isu-presiden-3-periode-demokrat-harap-jokowi-menolak-maju-lagi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos