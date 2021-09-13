Why is CCP obsessed with control?

For Chinese observers, especially those in Taiwan, the past decade has raised awareness of a growing Chinese Communist Party (CCP) obsession with control. It seeks to control not only national politics, but all aspects of the lives of its citizens.

Not a week goes by without a new aspect of Chinese life being brought under the control of the CCP. This forces obvious questions: Why this obsession? And what is it that drives him?

When a one-party state, which already controls government, seeks to expand and tighten that control, it does not bode well. With a country the size of China, that doesn’t bode well for Taiwan, Asia, and the world.

The cause must be more than just wanting to look great this year, the CCP’s centenary year, and it must be more than having the Olympic Winter Games held in Beijing in February. Rather, the cause lies in the 20th CPC Party Congress to be held in October of next year. It is then that the CCP will decide whether Chinese President Xi Jinping () will be confirmed for an unprecedented third term of five years.

These harsh control efforts were first seen in the way he treated Hong Kong. Hong Kong had been promised full democracy by 2017, 20 years after Britain’s 1997 handover. Hong Kong would then enjoy full democratic freedom as part of a single country, two systems prevail until 2047. After that, it would once again become a fully functional part of China.

It never happened; after 2017, things got worse. Other changes also occurred: In March 2018, Xi began his second five-year term as president, as well as lifting the two-term limit for nations.

The CCP’s grip continued to tighten, especially for Hong Kong, which wondered why it had not obtained the promised freedom. The world has seen many dissidents imprisoned and even bookstores closed. Store owners have been harassed, some jailed, and others prosecuted in Taiwan.

Further restrictions followed. Hong Kong had been the only place in China that had been allowed to commemorate the massacre and the dead in Tiananmen Square, but that permission had been revoked. The CCP began to rewrite history as if Tiananmen Square never existed.

Religion was another aspect that had always been controlled by the CCP; he holds the Panchen Lama captive and only awaits the death of the Dalai Lama to designate his successor. Catholic bishops need Beijing’s approval and now Muslim Uyghurs are the next to feel the rebranding of their religion.

However, the desire to control has extended beyond religion. Xi continued to unveil his idea of ​​what the future of China would be and what China should look like. In addition to the religious influence on the minds of the citizens, China will no longer tolerate boys or sissy or effeminate men. A similar intolerance holds true for young people lying flat () who wish to abandon the mad rush of China with its high demands on time.

Any success outside the CCP must comply with the wishes of the parties. Media celebrities such as Zheng Shuang () and actress Zhao Wei () have felt the pressure; Nicholas Tse () renounced his Canadian citizenship for fear that he would be considered unpatriotic. Maria Cordero () publicly accepts the requests of the State Administration of Radio and Television to work in China. The only idols the CCP apparently allows will be Xi and of course former coxswain Mao Zedong ().

The redistribution of wealth in countries is normally managed by appropriate taxation; but China is attacking entrepreneurs in the form of a gangster shakedown; all of this is done under the guise of being patriotic. Billionaire Jack Ma (), Alibaba and its subsidiary Ant Group are invited to commit to the fight against poverty. Tech conglomerate Tencent has also pledged to donate to the nation.

Unfortunately, without media transparency, in China, citizens never quite know how much and where all this money is going. The rule of law continues to bow to the party leadership.

From a broader perspective, the struggle in China is over the best form of government: one-party state dictatorship or democracy. The ideology has disappeared; it is simply a struggle for power.

With no heir to hand over, Xi decided to change the rules of the game in the same way Russian President Vladimir Putin did to ensure better control.

This raises the obvious question of leadership talent: why in a country the size of China with a population of over 1.4 billion, couldn’t the CCP, in space? five to ten years, find another suitable candidate capable of leading the nation?

You might call it pride, but it really boils down to the desire to maintain power. Schools in China must now teach the principles of absolute party leadership. It is reminiscent of the disastrous Cultural Revolution, but the party is still in favor.

The question is not lost on Japan, Taiwan’s democratic neighbor to the north. Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, a candidate for prime minister, sees Taiwan as being at the forefront of the struggle for democracy in Asia.

What does democratic Taiwan offer the world? What is China missing? He obviously has a lot.

For starters, he’s been there, done that, no thanks the realistic experience of first being a Japanese colony, then having to fight under the one-party state of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and finally to win to be a democracy. Few nations can boast of such a trip, and because of it, Taiwan provides the perfect antidote to China.

Taiwan has seen power transfers between its two major parties four times. and managed not only to stay the course, but also continued to thrive.

It has the transparency that a free press offers; China has none of these. Taiwan’s democratic courts add to the checks and balances that are not found in a one-party state.

There is a tolerance for diversity, especially when it comes to religion. Falun Gong is not a threat; there are no indoctrination camps for Muslims; Taiwan does not want to appoint Catholic bishops or successors to Tibetan lamas. It even aims to be a bilingual nation.

Personalities and media players have free space, and dual citizenship is not only a problem for foreigners, it is encouraged for people who can contribute to the nation.

On the world stage, Taiwan does not impose any demands on other countries on how they trade with other nations.

One wonders if Sun Yat-sen () would roll over in his grave if he could witness Xi’s one-party state controls in China.

Xis’ actions remind Taiwanese of when the one-party KMT state was beginning to lose its grip on power and was desperate to gain more control over its citizens, even to the point of murdering them. Do such fears motivate actions in China? Is the CCP losing its favor and appeal? Will the Chinese wake up? Only time will tell, but other nations should heed it.

Jerome Keating is a writer based in Taipei.