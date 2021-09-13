Bihar government to undertake massive anti-Covid vaccination on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday: CM | Patna News





PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that his government would conduct a mass vaccination against Covid-19 on Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ birthday on September 17.

A record number of vaccinations will be done on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17th. All the necessary preparations for the vaccination on the birthday of the PM are underway. You’ll see how “a lot” of vaccinations will be done that day, Nitish, who heads a coalition government with major backing from the BJP, told reporters.

The CM was responding to questions from the media after its weekly program Janta Ke Darbar Mein Mukhya Mantri held at the CM secretariat.

Nitish’s statement came three days after BJP national chairman JP Nadda told reporters in Delhi that saffron party workers at the booth would help people get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modis on September 17 in order to achieve the highest number of vaccinations in one day.

“Our workers will contribute to the vaccination program. We will make a comprehensive plan for September 17,” Nadda said Friday.

Responding to a question regarding the increase in cases of viral fever in children and dengue fever, the CM said he held a review meeting with officials from the health department just two days ago on these questions.

The health department has sent its teams to different districts. No case of dengue has been found in Siwan district. Nine cases of dengue fever were reported in Gopalganj district and one in Saran. Whatever actions the health department needs to take, all are underway, Nitish said, adding that tests for dengue cases have also been carried out in Patna district.

Flanked by States Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the CM further said all necessary work was underway to protect people from infection with Covid-19.

I held a review meeting with the health department on cases of viral fever in children and all necessary instructions were given to health officials. Right now, the situation is under control, Nitish said.

The Ministry of Health is fully alert on cases of viral fever in children. All the items needed for the treatment of viral fever are available in hospitals. No shortage of beds, drugs and doctors in hospitals, the CM said, adding: The effect of dengue has been widely reported in the districts along the border of Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish also said that in addition to the health department, relevant district administrations have also been put on alert so that immediate treatment arrangements can be made if new cases of dengue or viral fever are reported.

