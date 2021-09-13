Boris Johnson is right that we have to live with Covid, but he doesn’t make it easier | Simon jenkins





EEighteen months is a long time in Covid politics. Boris Johnson’s series of announcements this week for the UK will mark his return to normalcy and learning to live with the disease. Like most people, he has matured over the past year, moving from recklessness to panic to pragmatism. The journey was never about following science. He followed politics by selecting science, as with the initial decision on collective immunity. First the cry was collective immunity, then it was testing and traceability, now it is vaccination. And it was the vaccination that gave Johnson his window to return to normal. He owes a huge debt to pharmacological science. The cabinet, still steeped in the new conservative authoritarianism, would not be ready to dismantle the sinister edifice of the 2020 emergency Coronavirus Law, authorizing the government to control crowds, detain and monitor the public, in order to stop the pandemic. The law must be renewed every six months and is now expiring. Johnson acknowledged the public exhaustion over the controls that have dictated life in Britain for the past year and a half. They forced him to ban families from the death beds of loved ones, empty our mountains and beaches, and cripple a million livelihoods, all for the sake of the one-size-fits-all bureaucracy. But Conservative backbenchers see the 2020 law as embodying the the most draconian powers of detention in modern British legal history. They want his blood. Johnson therefore moves hesitantly on the spectrum of risk aversion, moving from central diktat to general confidence in the good sense of the public. In exchange for upholding the 2020 law against the threat of a future wave of Covid, it will abandon passports for public gatherings in England and tourist PCR testing, with measures such as mask wearing and social distancing that can be reintroduced. at national or local level. Instead of confinement, he will fall back on his cavalry, the vaccinators. With 90% of the UK adult population vaccinated at least once, 12-15 year olds will now be offered vaccines and older people will likely receive third dose boosters. This cannot be qualified as an attack on personal freedom. Sounds reasonable. But it would be nice if Britain also showed its commitment to immunization in developing countries. Managing the risk of any public threat, be it disease, crime or terrorism, is always an ideological balancing act between personal freedom and public safety. It defines a free society and requires constant vigilance. Britain is by no means out of the woods of Covid. Although cases and deaths are lower than they were, they remain high and are not decreasing. A thousand people per day still require hospitalization. That’s why, as the home front relaxes, attention is focused on what has always been the front line of pandemics, the UK health service. Like an army at war, this service may draw on patriotism and increased resources, but neither breeds efficiency. This month Cash immediate refusal of help local social services can only increase the pressure on the NHS by pushing more older people back to hospital when it can least manage it. It cannot make sense. Johnson is right that the nation must learn to live with Covid. It does not make cohabitation comfortable.

