Reviews | Republicans cannot shirk Trump’s blame





MARTIN: And I appreciate the speech, Governor, but the reality is this.

You have to admit, Sarah, you have to admit the role you played in putting the person in the leadership who drives the conspiracy theories. It’s one thing to condemn them after the fact, but you have to recognize the role you played in putting the person in power.

The weather …

ISGUR: We both campaigned against him.

MARTIN: No, no, no, no, no.

(TO LAUGH)

(DIAPHONIC)

CHRISTIE: First of all, I have nothing to confess to you.

MARTIN: Can I finish? Can i finish? Can i finish?

CHRISTIE: First of all, I have nothing to confess to you.

And, second, I ran against Donald Trump in 2016.

YVETTE SIMPSON OF DEMOCRACY FOR AMERICA: You also coached him for the debate, sir.

(DIAPHONIC)

MARTIN: Here’s the deal. You ran against him.

But when a person has principles, morals, and values, they don’t support them even if you lose.

(DIAPHONIC)

CHRISTIE: Well …

MARTIN: And what they say is – and what they say is that I choose patriotism and country over party and power.

(DIAPHONIC)

MARTIN: And the problem was, too many Republicans chose power and ride with Donald Trump, as opposed to patriotism and America.

CHRISTIE: I’ll sleep well tonight with you judging my morals.

MARTIN: Well, guess what?

SIMPSON: It’s not just him.

MARTIN: As a voter who has 13 nieces and nephews, what I also want to see in America are Republicans and Democrats who have the courage to stand up to narcissists, people who lie, people who sit here. and are leading a country in the wrong direction.

And what this man unleashed on this country, any Republican who supported him must recognize and accept the role he played.

CHRISTIE: Yes. Well, that’s good.

I will accept the role I played in the 2016 election against him. And I will accept the role …

MARTIN: But you helped him prepare for the debates.

ANCHOR GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Let him finish his point now. Let him finish his point.

CHRISTIE: Excuse me.

And I will accept the part that I played in my belief that Hillary Clinton was not the right person to be president. We all have to make choices, Roland, in this democracy. I made my choice. I am on the recording of my choice. And I am not straying from my choice.

But that doesn’t stop me from being able to be critical when the person I have supported does things that I am against. And so this false choice that you are trying to make …

MARTIN: It’s not wrong.

CHRISTIE: … That’s a wrong choice, and the American people won’t buy either.

MARTIN: It’s unleashed …

STEPHANOPOULOS: Roland, let me stress another point.

Right now, I would say that the fact that so many Americans can’t believe simple facts is probably the biggest existential threat we face to our democracy.

So when someone speaks for it, isn’t that something to praise?

MARTIN: The facts are critically important.

But, again, when you support somebody who said fake news, who when you were truthful, then pushed that, then when you’ve got the conservative networks and radio talk shows, all that echo chamber that drives that, that’s the problem.

I’m originally from Texas and still registered there, and deal with Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick, who are always lying and making things up. And you take care of that.

I deal with people who change books. And, as …

ISGUR: But do you think you’re going to persuade people …

MARTIN: Well, here’s the deal.

I have a very basic principle since I was a journalist. If you do right, I’ll talk about you. If you hurt, I’ll talk about you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s see …

MARTIN: One second.

(DIAPHONIC)

ISGUR: Do you think you’re persuading other Americans right now?

MARTIN: In the end, I’ll talk about you.

And someone has to say what others are afraid to say.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sarah, you have the last word.

ISGUR: If you want to persuade the half of the country that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 to side with you, then you have to stop hating them.

You got to stop having these conversations where everyone that’s …

MARTIN: I’ll tell the truth.

ISGUR: … not with you is against you.

And when someone says Donald Trump did something wrong, you might want to consider praising that and trying to use it to persuade people who won’t be convinced by …

(DIAPHONIC)

MARTIN: Too late. Too late.

