Chinese President Xi praises PLA’s model Tibet border battalion





By KJM Varma (Eds: update with more details) Beijing, Sep 13 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping praised a battalion of border guards in Tibet, which shares the border with the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, saying his troops have made a “great job” over the past five years, according to official media here reported. Xi visited Nyingchi, the Tibetan border town near Arunachal Pradesh in July, becoming the first Chinese president to visit the remote border areas of Tibet. “President Xi responds to a model battalion of border guards stationed on the plateau, saying they have done a great job over the past five years and encourages them to make new contributions to the Party and the people,” reported the state newspaper Global Times. Monday. The model battalion is under the Xizang (Chinese name for Tibet) military command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), he said. Xi praised the battalion members for their remarkable efforts in guarding China’s border region, noting that they have dedicated their youth to securing the country’s territorial integrity and performed well in their missions, the agency reported. Xinhua official press release. Border troops are on the front lines to strengthen China’s national defense and bear enormous responsibilities, Xi said in the letter. He called on them to continue to strengthen their sense of responsibility, to perpetuate the beautiful traditions and to improve their combat preparation in order to perform their duties well. The battalion is stationed in an area with an average altitude of over 4,800 meters. The region’s lowest temperature is minus 40 degrees Celsius and a strong wind blows more than 200 days a year, according to the Xinhua report. In 2016, Xi bestowed special honors on a PLA military battalion stationed in Tibet for its “outstanding performance in safeguarding the borders.” Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC) – the PLA’s overall command authority, signed orders to give honorary titles to the battalion in 2016. “Troop 77656 is now referred to as a ‘model plateau battalion’ for its outstanding performance in border protection, stability and disaster relief,” the state-run Xinhua news agency said in a report in August. 2016. The Model Plateau Battalion would be one of six battalions operating under the command of the Tibet Military Zone. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which India strongly rejects. The border dispute between India and China covers the 3,488 km Actual Line of Control (LAC). PTI KJV SCY AKJ ZH ZH

Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/chinese-president-xi-praises-plas-model-border-battalion-in-tibet/2159165 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos