Larry Kudlow says Donald Trump lacks “calm” in Fox’s business segment





Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and presidency was defined by his erratic temper, his glorification of violence, and his obsession with retaliation.

Trump would regularly announce sweeping policy changes and administrative reshuffles on Twitter. He would reprimand journalists and call for violence against protesters. On several occasions, Trump’s actions on the part of the executive branch have directly led to chaos on the streets, most notably during the deadly and failed insurgency of January 6.

Plus, there is evidence that Trump relished this chaos. When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy frantically called out for Rump as pro-Trump extremists stormed Capitol Hill, begging President Trump to tell them to leave.

According to Republican MK Jaime Herrera Beutler, who was present at the call, Trump told McCarthy:

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

It would be hours before Trump finally told the rioters to go home, with the caveat that he loved them and that they were “very special.”

It’s safe to say that Trump’s reign has been anything but calm.

That’s why recent comments from Trump’s former national economic director Larry Kudlow raised eyebrows on the internet.

Take a look below.

One very real thing Larry Kudlow just said on Fox Business: “When I say I long for Donald Trump’s calm https://t.co/WX6Lceaaew

The count (@The count) 1631449946.0

In a Fox Business segment on his own show, Kudlow said:

“When I say I long for Donald Trump’s calm, I’m actually pretty serious here. I don’t worry about tweets or anything.”

The comments came just days after Kudlow praised Trump’s “calm, peaceful and placid leadership”.

It’s a good thing Kudlow noted that he doesn’t care about “tweets or whatever,” as social media users roasted his comments.

Ah yes, those beautiful days when we went from one Trump crisis to another. There is something wrong with Kudlow. https://t.co/uHAU5UpHSl

Roundtown Girl Again (@Roundtown Girl Again) 1631452812.0

Of all the things I cannot in good conscience associate with this fool, is “calm.” My God. Are these people for rea https://t.co/EVmupF6OPR

Priscilla Galstaun (@Priscilla Galstaun) 1631545543.0

During the administration of Donald the Impeached Impeached, we thought Larry had brain damage. Here is more p https://t.co/wPtQ4zM59d

I was_là_pour_715 (@ I was_là_pour_715) 1631504050.0

We must stop excusing this rhetoric as crazy and out of order madness. They are liars. They know exactly what they are doing https://t.co/zQxxX4NV7D

LilithInDC (@LilithInDC) 1631457935.0

What Larry really longs for is the calm of his tax-deferred bank account https://t.co/uJmi8kQG4L

marie777 (@ marie777) 1631475574.0

What world did he live in https://t.co/ojsYAx5O2g

Barb Martin (@Barb Martin) 1631450299.0

They saw the moment as a good time to claim that Kudlow had “literally everything” wrong.

It’s important to remember that Larry Kudlow gets it wrong all the time, no matter what https://t.co/geTCFVHQHL

Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1631456115.0

It’s important to remember that Larry Kudlow gets it wrong all the time, no matter what https://t.co/geTCFVHQHL

Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1631456115.0

At least Kudlow seems at home at Fox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://secondnexus.com/larry-kudlow-calmness-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos