Photo of Joe Biden posing with kids in pro-Trump gear goes viral





An image of President Joe Biden posing with children wearing pro-Donald Trump clothing has gone viral.

The image was taken on September 11 during the president’s visit to the Shanksville, Pa., Volunteer Fire Station that responded to the United Flight 93 crash, as it marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks .

The photo, which has been shared thousands of times on social media, shows Biden posing with a number of children, one of whom wears a red “Trump” hat while another wears a blue “Make America” ​​hat. Great Again “.

A boy also posed while wearing a t-shirt with an image of Trump and the words “I’ll be back” – an apparent reference to the false claim that Trump will somehow be reinstated in the White House because of the claim debunked by which the 2020 election was rigged.

Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers, one of those who frequently pushed the so-called “big lie” that Trump lost the election due to widespread electoral fraud, was one of those who shared the image with the caption “#TrumpWon”.

A number of other right-wing figures and websites have suggested that Biden may have been tricked into posing with the children, or that he didn’t know they were wearing pro-Trump clothing.

Biden referred to the children when speaking to reporters at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company about how he will continue to try to unite the country and reach out to those who still believe in the false claim that the election was rigged.

“I think the real issue for these kids who – just had a pic taken with – a few had Trump hats from last year – I think, for them, it’s going to be: shall we, in the four , next five, 6, 10 years, demonstrate that democracies can work, or not?

Biden added: “There are a lot of autocrats who really believe democracies can’t work in the 21st century. This is no joke.

“They think that because the world is changing so quickly and people are so divided, you cannot bring people together in a democracy to achieve consensus, and the only ones who are going to be able to succeed are the autocrats.

“That’s why it’s so important that we protest – everyone says, ‘Biden, why do you keep insisting on trying to bring the country together? This is the thing that is going to affect our well-being more than anything else: the way the rest of the world reacts to us, knowing that we can, in fact, set an example of our power again. And I think we can do it. We need to.”

In a speech at Flight 93 National Memorial, former President George Bush hailed the unity he saw in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks as “the America I know”.

Bush added, “At a time when religious bigotry could have flowed freely, I saw Americans reject prejudice and embrace people of the Muslim faith. This is the nation that I know.

“At a time when nativism could have sparked hatred and violence against people perceived as foreigners, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome of immigrants and refugees. This is the nation that I know.

“At a time when some saw the rising generation as individualistic and decadent, I have seen young people embrace an ethic of service and rise to selfless action. This is the nation I know.”

President Joe Biden speaks as he visits the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pa. On September 11, 2021. An image of Biden posing with children wearing pro-Trump clothing in the fire department has gone viral. Jim WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

