Politics
In PM Modis’ Horror Remembrance Day appeal, affected Punjabis find solace
On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 14 will now be celebrated as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition to honor the struggles and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of people during the senseless violence that followed the partition.
The date is a grim reminder that our freedom which came at the cost of partition as East and West Pakistan were snatched from India’s shoulders by the departing British. Returning to the past of our nations reminds us of the intense struggles undertaken to shape the nation in which we live today. This further strengthens our resolve to protect the country’s hard-earned independence and sovereignty. Not just India, but most nations have had a horrible past as a result of the actions of other nations. Once again this year, September 11 was a reminder of Al Qaeda’s gruesome attack on the US World Trade Center, which claimed many innocent lives. The attack sparked a series of threats from the United States and subsequently Operation War on Terror. Even now, especially on this day, we see American families mourning the deaths of loved ones. It is painful to see that it is civilians who suffer in pure politics between nations. A reference to the past creates an awareness of our shared history and how we perceive things now. It helps us see the contemporary world through a historical lens, thus associating a better meaning to its existence. Learning from the past is the key to a better present and a better future by orienting the political approach in the right way by drawing lessons from the past.
Each year August 15 brings back many memories of the dark days of the freedom struggle, of the partition and its consequences. The legacy of the division was visible even after decades of separation, further adding to the miseries of peoples and countries.
Only a few months after the partition, India and Pakistan were embroiled in a war for Kashmir, the consequences of which still have a profound impact on our nation. This shows that the unfortunate line the British drew to divide India has served no purpose.
On the contrary, the archives of the time show more than a million murders, thousands of kidnappings and rapes, and looting due to partition. As the rulers of the newly carved Pakistan wished to change the demographics of their region, the Sikhs and Hindus living in western Punjab (now Pakistan’s Punjab province) faced the worst of mankind. Their homes were set on fire, threads were cut to the sword, girls were kidnapped and subjected to sexual violence, and even pregnant women and the elderly were not spared. My family was also one of the many who suffered the brunt of the score.
It was probably the greatest human tragedy after the Holocaust. In fact, journalists and Britons who witnessed the Nazi camps and the partition of India up close say that Sikhs and Hindus were subjected to far worse cruelties.
With no hope of state protection in sight, Sikh and Hindu lakhs had to abandon everything they owned in what is now Pakistan’s Punjab province and migrate to India. My grandparents also had to leave our birthplace in Montgomery (now Sahiwal) city of Punjab (Pakistan). The comforts of our homes have been replaced by the struggles of living in refugee camps, struggles we never dreamed of in our worst nightmares.
All of this could have been avoided if Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah had agreed to discuss it around a table, but the two anglicized lawyers could not bury the hatchet even for the good of our great nation. reparations for the injustices inflicted on us. Despite a tragic history to endure, the Punjabi community has flourished over time without ever playing the victim card. While the state of Punjab has earned the title of India’s breadbasket, Punjabis across the country and the world are seen as prosperous, philanthropic and culturally rich people.
However, even as we are well past the nadir to which we were reduced in the aftermath of the partition, the sordid tales of our elderly remain a scar in our memories.
Thus, Prime Minister Modis’ announcement was rather moving for the thousands of families who lost their loved ones because of the barbaric crimes that were committed on both sides during the partition. The Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of the Score ensures that our loss is not forgotten.
In a poignant tweet, the Prime Minister rightly said that the pains of sheet music can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence. accountability.
I understand that just marking a day is not an atonement for the sufferings of the peoples during the period, but it starts a dialogue in the right direction. Significantly, this provides an opportunity for the whole nation to realize the immense sorrow that Sikhs and Hindus, primarily in the Punjab, have endured.
For us, the affected families in Punjab, the announcement has therapeutic value. The Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition is not meant to ignite community passions, but to make us wary of our past mistakes that led to the monumental human tragedy.
Disclaimer
The opinions expressed above are those of the author.
END OF ARTICLE
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/voices/in-pm-modis-partition-horrors-remembrance-day-call-affected-punjabis-find-solace/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]