Gulbuddin Hekmatyar congratulates Prime Minister Imran for opposing war in Afghanistan and US bases





KABUL: Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for refusing bases in the United States and courageously declaring the war in Afghanistan a mistake, ARY NEWS reported.

The former Afghan prime minister was speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS correspondent Arshad Sharif in Kabul, as he expressed his gratitude to Imran Khan for saying absolutely no to US bases in Pakistan.

“We are grateful to Imran Khan for refusing the bases and not participating in the US war in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that India should also learn from it.

He criticized some countries for arming the resistance – a reference to militias armed in Panjshir – against the Taliban-led government. “The United States and its allies have chosen a malicious path,” he said.

“The weapons recovered from the Panjshir after the Taliban takeover were sufficient to equip a country’s military and questions need to be asked as to how they got there.

“The resistance to Panjshir was aimed at opening the way for foreigners,” he said, adding that the local population hated those elements who wanted to use them for their benefit.

The head of Hezb-e-Islami said a plot was being hatched to encourage the Afghan people to rise up against the Taliban government by depriving them of basic necessities.

“They are preparing people for a civil war by depriving them of basic food,” he said and blamed the fact that weapons and money were provided to Panjshir militias to support the armed resistance.

The Afghan leader said efforts are also underway to isolate Afghanistan from the world and freeze the country’s assets.

“The US authorities are putting pressure on the Afghan interim government to accept its demands,” said Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and urged the Taliban not to accept such demands and to adopt independent and sovereign policies.

While calling for the rehabilitation of the country after four decades of war, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami urged the Taliban to bring back the Afghans who left abroad so that they can play their part in the process of building the nation.

He said India got open ground in Afghanistan in return for supporting a NATO invasion and that the Modi-led government took full advantage while investing heavily in its interests in the country.

The Afghan leader said, however, that after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, the Modi government would have to admit its mistakes.

He said their first priority is to secure peace and resolve internal issues so that an appropriate atmosphere can be developed, necessary to reflect on the future development of the country.

He also supported a one-party government in Afghanistan and said other countries in the region and around the world have such governments as well.

