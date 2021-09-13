Will China’s “common prosperity” project prove to be a “cure worse than disease”?

Even as the world’s attention is riveted on events in Afghanistan, things are happening in China. They might not have the magnitude of what happened in Afghanistan, but they couldn’t be less transformative. Indeed, many compare it to the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolutionthat shook China in the late 1960s.

Two weeks ago, an ‘American Idol’ type program was banned because the participating men were considered too effeminate by the Chinese authorities. The National Radio and Television Administration called on broadcasters to resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal aesthetics. There are concerns that Chinese pop stars are unduly influenced by their South Korean and Japanese counterparts and may not be masculine enough.

Just before that a popular actressZhao Wei has become a non-person his movies, TV shows, and even mention of his name have been wiped from the Chinese Internet. There is no explanation for the move yet.

Separately, the government implemented new regulationsdecree the amount of time children could spend playing video games. Last week, the heads of Tencent and Netease andother gaming companies were summoned and ordained to improve their political positions and ensure that their games protect the physical and mental health of minors and prevent addictions.

Draft ruleswere issued to control recommendation algorithms to redirect people’s attention to online content that is healthy and does not encourage indulgence and overspending. Athe law was also passedrestrict data collection by companies working in the commercial sphere.

But it just appears to be the foam of a much more intense sea change that is currently underway in the country. This has manifested itself in the gutting of the entire private tuition and crypto mining sectors in the country, the targeting of ridesharing services and new rules to strengthen oversight and auditing of companies. dealing with data security and cross-border data flows. . The new regulations have resulted in the removal of more than $ 1 trillion from the value of their inventories.

It began last October with a crackdown on the company Jack Mas Alibaba and the cancellation of an IPO by its subsidiary Ant Group, followed by a fine of $ 2.8 billion. Earlier this year, companies like Tencent and food delivery giant Meituan and grocery delivery company Didi received regulatory attention. The government acquired small stakes in ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, as well as Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

Not only Chinacut off the wings of his private sector giants like Alibaba, Tencent, Bytedance and Meituan, all founded by venture capitalists and many world leaders in their fields, but he pressured them to take action to close the gap wealth through political measures and charitable work.

“Common prosperity”

Xi Jinping appears to kill three birds with one stone. First, it puts the ultra-rich on the heels of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP); second, it implements the necessary regulatory reforms in the high-tech sector; and third, it seeks to improve China’s somewhat sickly consumer economy by charging the rich.

Xi has been referring to the theme of “common prosperity” since coming to power in 2012. But the emphasis has grown in recent years. Speaking in January during a seminar on the study and implementation of the spirit of the fifth plenum of the 19e Party Congress, Xi had bluntly said that it was not an economic problem, but also a major political problem linked to the founding of the ruling party.

In August, Speaking to the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, which he chairs, Xi said common prosperity is an essential element of socialism and a key element of Chinese-style modernization. This meant policies that would expand the middle class, increase the incomes of low-income groups, and promote social justice. The meeting focused on preventing financial risks, while ensuring stable economic growth.

In recent weeks, a kind of fix has been proposed, like the one proposed by Vice Premier Liu He, politburo member and who is also Xi’s chief economic adviser. He clarified that the private sector development policy remains unchanged and will not change in the future. Indeed, the idea of ​​regulatory efforts, he said, was to help the private sector play a greater role in stabilizing growth and employment and encouraging economic growth. innovation.

As Xinhua In other words, common prosperity aims to ensure that instead of only a few getting richer, the wealth is shared by everyone. CPC was therefore undertaking policies that would be more inclusive and fair for people to get a better education and would create an environment for more people to get rich.

It is no secret that China’s prosperity has led to an unequal distribution of wealth. As thethe Wall Street newspaper Remarks, the Gini coefficient, the measure of inequality, widened to 70.4 in 2020 against 59.9 in 2000 (100% indicates total inequality). After a phase where people were encouraged to get rich, the CCP now believes that the time has come to apply a patch to ensure that the CCP does not stray from its stated path, the one that has maintained it. in power since 1950.

A new watchword has been the notion of tertiary wealth distribution which emerged as a decision of the fourth plenum of the 19e Party Congress in November 2019 which highlighted the importance of social distribution, the development of charity and other social welfare enterprises. This tertiary distribution promotes the balance of resources and wealth among different social groups, a commentary said in the Study time. This required a range of policy measures ranging from tax incentives for donations to higher taxes on inheritance, gifts and luxury.

Positive turning

The positive twist given is that all of this activity is aimed at achieving the goal of common prosperity. Politics is at the heart of this new slogan. The CCP has periodically talked about this notion, and perhaps, with the economic downturn, growing population pressures, and the 20th Party Congress looming next year, the CCP has decided it needs to do more. to keep his socialist promise. The campaign is therefore renewed to stress that the CCP’s political market with the Chinese people must be loyal to the CCP, which in turn will ensure common prosperity for all.

But the bottom line is probably that the CCP is largely wary of the private sector and is determined to keep it in check.The private sector in China contributes 50% of taxes, 60% of GDP, 70% of technological innovation, 80% of urban employment and 90% of new jobs.

Inherent dangers

Despite the crackdown on business, the policy is being deployed with caution. In June, Xi chose eastern Zhejiang province, one of China’s richest, for a joint prosperity pilot project. As part of this program, the province will increase per capita income and also reduce income gaps through taxation and the promotion of philanthropy.

At first glance, many of the measures to provide social security for workers in carpool companies, to regulate their working hours, to ban private tutoring, to promote philanthropy, to regulate the Internet giants seem to promote l social and economic equality. Data security rules that make big business data accessible to smaller ones could help them compete and innovate.

But, to take just one example, given the unequal schooling systems, private lessons were also an opportunity for the academic and economic advancement of poorer but brilliant young people.

The danger is that the cure will be worse than the disease. China is not only seeking to regulate the tech sector, but even to buy stakes in companies to appoint government administrators. Government efforts and huge sums of money have not been particularly successful in making China a semiconductor power. Most of the big tech companies, many of them world-class, were started by venture capitalists and changing their character just might kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Like the cleverChina Observer Kevin Rudd noted that the developments are part of a larger left push in Chinese domestic politics since Xi Jinping’s arrival. Coincidentally, this is accompanied by a nationalist push to the right in China’s foreign policy. The goal is to ensure the emergence of China as an unparalleled great power, through a process in which the CCP remains in control.

What is not said in all of this is that while, on the one hand, the internal policies of the CCP aim to maintain and even strengthen its control, its external dimensions are shaped by rapidly intensifying competition. with the United States. Indeed, there could be an argument that the sense of urgency we now feel from China is being shaped by the heightened tensions between the United States and China.

Ultimately, like all other such campaigns in China, it should be taken with a slight pinch of salt. We are not on the verge of a new Cultural Revolution. The point is, if the authorities were serious about common prosperity, there are many other steps that could be taken.

First, the massive state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector could have been enlisted. Second, the government could relax hukou regulations that deny equal treatment to migrants to major cities across the country and lower their wages. Third, the government could institute wealth and property taxes to systematically shift resources from the rich to the neediest sectors of the economy.

So other than cracking the whip, the CPC probably won’t do anything drastic. Inequality is not likely to go away in China, despite the rhetoric.

Manoj Joshi is Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.