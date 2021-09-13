Greece orders six additional Rafale from France

September 13, 2021 by archyde

Greece, facing recurring tensions with Turkey, has announced its intention to acquire six additional French Rafale fighter jets, bringing its total orders to 24 aircraft. A decision hailed by Paris, which sees it as a ” Advanced “ in European defense cooperation.

Excellent news: Greece has just announced its intention to acquire 6 additional Rafale. Together, we are moving forward to build genuine European autonomy , French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly tweeted on Sunday. “European cooperation is progressing, in concrete terms”, added the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune on Twitter.

A first flight before the end of the year

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hinted on Saturday that his country would take this step. I announced the purchase of 18 Rafale. Soon there will be 24 , he told the Thessaloniki International Fair. “The first of them will fly into the Greek sky before the end of the year”, he added.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis also announced “Discuss a five-year extension of the defense cooperation agreement” with the United States, instead of the annual negotiations conducted so far, “So as not to have to renew it every year”.

These agreements could result in “A greater American presence in our country”, added the Prime Minister, who did not “Not the door to other strategic agreements”, citing the relation ” very close “, with France.

Lightning negotiation

Greece had concluded in record time in January the purchase of its first 18 Rafales to strengthen its defense and its partnership with France. The decision to negotiate was taken in September 2020 by Athens in reaction to Turkey’s gas exploration and show of force in disputed waters with Greece and Cyprus.

France then clearly sided with Athens and sent Rafales and warships in the face of the deployment of Turkish military and prospecting vessels.

