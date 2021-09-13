Politics
Greece orders six additional Rafale from France
September 13, 2021 by archyde
Greece, facing recurring tensions with Turkey, has announced its intention to acquire six additional French Rafale fighter jets, bringing its total orders to 24 aircraft. A decision hailed by Paris, which sees it as a ” Advanced “ in European defense cooperation.
READ. In Cyprus, Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for a two-state solution
Excellent news: Greece has just announced its intention to acquire 6 additional Rafale. Together, we are moving forward to build genuine European autonomy , French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly tweeted on Sunday. “European cooperation is progressing, in concrete terms”, added the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune on Twitter.
A first flight before the end of the year
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hinted on Saturday that his country would take this step. I announced the purchase of 18 Rafale. Soon there will be 24 , he told the Thessaloniki International Fair. “The first of them will fly into the Greek sky before the end of the year”, he added.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis also announced “Discuss a five-year extension of the defense cooperation agreement” with the United States, instead of the annual negotiations conducted so far, “So as not to have to renew it every year”.
These agreements could result in “A greater American presence in our country”, added the Prime Minister, who did not “Not the door to other strategic agreements”, citing the relation ” very close “, with France.
Lightning negotiation
Greece had concluded in record time in January the purchase of its first 18 Rafales to strengthen its defense and its partnership with France. The decision to negotiate was taken in September 2020 by Athens in reaction to Turkey’s gas exploration and show of force in disputed waters with Greece and Cyprus.
EXPLANATION. Why Greece is arming itself against Turkey
France then clearly sided with Athens and sent Rafales and warships in the face of the deployment of Turkish military and prospecting vessels.
Sources
2/ https://thetimeshub.in/greece-orders-six-additional-rafale-from-france/2541/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]