Ramiz Raja vows to ‘reset Pakistani cricket compass’ after becoming PCB president





On his first day in office, newly elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja pledged to “redefine the direction” of Pakistani cricket, alluding to a reshaping of Pakistani cricket mindset at all times. levels.

He was elected unopposed as president earlier today, becoming the fourth former cricketer to hold the post. After meeting with PCB officials, Ramiz made his first media appearance as chairman, an hour-long press conference at the Bob Woolmer Indoor Complex of the Lahore High Performance Center. He met Moin Khan and Aaqib Javed, thanking them for attending, before launching into a heated speech about his desire to see Pakistani cricket return to the first table.

He made frequent references to Pakistan’s now legendary 1992 World Cup campaign, in which he and Imran Khan, the man who nominated him, played a role. Since his appointment, he has worked actively alongside the Board of Directors, deeply involved in all aspects of PCB business, and he addressed several themes during his media address.

“Cricket is my riding, it’s my topic,” Ramiz said. “My vision is clear, I thought whenever I had the chance I would reset it. The compass needs to be reset. There are long term goals and a few short term goals, but whatever they are. be, one thing is quite simple; the performance of the cricket plateau is linked to the performance of the team. It goes right down to the cricket of the age group. The infrastructure below and the work at the local level is a thinking about team performance There is a need to work on multiple levels, and on each level leadership needs to be reset.

“When I say reset the direction, it means that the coaching also needs to be reviewed. Our coaching is not effectively targeted. If today I need three wrist shooters and four forerunners, we won’t have such options available at the moment. We have a very large population and yet you don’t see exceptional talent emerging, which means we are making mistakes that we need to fix. It is really important to work on the coaching aspect and cricket by age group. improvements there. “

A notable theme of Ramiz’s press conference was his reluctance to support current Pakistani captain Babar Azam, or even PCB CEO Wasim Khan. Rather, he pointed out that he hadn’t even had the chance to know Babar enough to take a call about his future.

“It’s too early for me to assess him. It’s important for me to get to know him better,” said Ramiz. “It’s just as important for me to understand the role. You (as the captain) tend to make a lot of requests, some good but others you have to be convincing about. I’ve done a few sessions with him and told him that if you don’t have 400 autograph hunters outside the academy then the goal of playing cricket has failed.I want leadership like the one I played under in my time. My expectations for Babar are the same as I had with Imran Khan. “

Ramiz Raja addresses PCB PCB Board of Governors

He also refused to be drawn to Wasim Khan’s future. “The issue of PCB CEO Wasim Khan is an internal PCB matter. I will not disclose the decision that will be made regarding the extension of the PCB CEO’s term.”

Over the past three years, the PCB has also reshaped the home circuit, reducing the number of teams from 16 to six and eliminating departments altogether. Currently, all six associations have appointed board members. Ramiz stressed that the goal was to empower them and revive club and school cricket. He said he did not want to change the model implemented according to Imran Khan’s wishes with six national teams, but rather wanted to focus on improving the quality of each of those teams.

It also increased the monthly salaries of each of the 192 first-class cricketers in the system by 100,000 PRK (approximately $ 600).

“There is uncertainty among top class cricketers in the new system,” Ramiz said. “Whether it’s how long they will play, how long they will be paid, what they need to improve and how their performance will be evaluated. I spoke with the Pakistani team and discussed the model. We clearly know that Pakistan cricket has a fearless and aggressive approach in our DNA. We are unpredictable therefore we are also observable because on any given day we can do anything. T work on our technique and skills . “

