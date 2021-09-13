BJP credits Modi with creating two new colleges per day since 2014, though 74% of them are private

The Bharatiya Janata Party, while promoting the Shiksha Parv , claimed that the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up two colleges every day since 2014.

The party credits the Center with increasing the number of colleges in the country for 42,343 in 2019-20 compared to 36,634 in 2013-14. Thus, claiming that these 5,709 colleges were developed by the Modi government. These figures are based on the All India Higher Education Survey, which is conducted annually and has a reference period until September 30.

There are three types of colleges: public colleges, private subsidized colleges, and private unsubsidized colleges.

According to the All India Higher Education Survey 2019-20, private unaided colleges are institutions run by an individual, trust, corporation or other private organization, which does not receive any ad hoc grants or grants. And, assisted private colleges are those that receive regular maintenance grants from the government or a local body such as the panchayat, municipality, cantonment council, city committees, and any other local self-government body. .

There are 31,390 colleges or 78.6% of private colleges in the country, according to the All India Higher Education Survey 2019-2020. Of these, 65.2% or 26,502 are non-subsidized private colleges and 13.4% or 5,336 are subsidized private colleges. Public colleges make up 21.4% (8,655) of the country’s total colleges, according to the latest All India Higher Education Survey report.

This makes the BJP’s claim that it has established two colleges every day since 2014 misleading because the Center had not taken any initiative to establish the private colleges. Indeed, when it comes to private colleges, the Center only intervenes after the establishment of the stage and for the stage of affiliation to the University Grants Commission.

Whether with or without help, if you are to start a college, you must get permission from the state government, said DM Diwarkar, former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Sciences. Fact checker. And, then, if you want to affiliate the college with a university, you need to get permission from the Center, because UGC will only approve it after approval from the Center.

Educators stressed that in establishing colleges, state governments play a central role. There is a format by which applications must be sent to the state through the relevant universities and then the state government approves it, said Dr Harish Ramaswamy, professor of political science at the Chanakya Alumni Association. , Dharwad. In terms of responsibilities decisions and changes would fall within the competence of the state government.

Ramaswamy then explained how a private college is set up. The initiative for the establishment rests solely with the individual, trust, company or other private organization in the beginning to get land, place and building, he said. Then when they apply, all relevant things will be checked and if a university approves, it goes to the government for clearance, Ramaswamy explained. After that, for at least five years, they will have to run the show like this and then the college will have an advantage and can ask for help.

By analyzing data from the All India survey on higher education, Fact checker found that the percentage of unassisted private colleges established between 2013-2014 and 2019-2020 ranged between 68% and 80%. The highest was in 2015/2016, when more than 79.6% of colleges created were private colleges without assistance. Over the past six years, an average of 74.6% of the colleges established each year in the country are private colleges without assistance.

Fact checker tried to contact Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by phone call and email, but had not received a response at the time of this article’s publication. If and when we do, this article will be updated.

Girls toilet

On the day of Shikshak Parv’s inauguration, the Indian government tweeted that while 89% of schools had girls’ toilets in 2013, that number had risen to 97% by 2020. This is also a misleading claim.

There are a total of 1494,414 schools in the country where girls can be admitted, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus 2019-20 report. Of these, 14,47,833 schools have girls’ toilets, or about 97%, but only 13,93,181 of the toilets are functional, the report says. This means that 54,652 schools have toilets but they are not functional.

This article first appeared on FactChecker.in, a publication of the non-profit public service journalism organization IndiaSpend.