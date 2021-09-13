Donald Trump tears up George W. Bush’s speech on September 11: “He shouldn’t lecture anyone”





Former President Donald Trump tore former President George W. Bush to pieces on Monday in his speech marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, saying Mr. Bush should not “lecture” Americans about terrorists. law.

[H]We teach us that ‘right-wing’ terrorists are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries who hate America and who are flocking to our country right now, ”Mr. Trump said of Mr. Bush in a statement. . “If so, why was he willing to spend billions of dollars and be responsible for the deaths of maybe millions of people? He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything.

Mr. Bush spoke on Saturday in Shanksville, Pa., Where United Flight 93 crashed on that heartbreaking day two decades ago. He called on Americans to confront domestic extremists, comparing them to terrorists abroad.

Although Mr. Bush did not directly call the rioters who violated the United States Capitol on January 6 to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election for President Biden, it was clear he was referring to it. .

There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, ”said Mr. Bush. “But in their contempt for pluralism, in their contempt for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same filthy spirit. And it is our permanent duty to confront them.

The speech was praised by media experts, but Mr. Trump made it clear that he is not a fan. He said the remarks reeked of hypocrisy because Mr. Bush started conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq to eliminate the foreign terrorists responsible for the September 11 attacks.

Mr. Trump went on to say that Mr. Bush ran a failed and uninspiring presidency.

He shouldn’t be lecturing anyone, he said.

It was the second time in three days that Mr. Trump had used the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks to criticize his political rivals. On Saturday, he issued a scathing statement condemning Mr. Bidens’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

