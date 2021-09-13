The strategic ambitions of China and the Americas exposed the Achilles heel

On Friday morning, there was exciting news of a conversation that US President Joe Biden had with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was followed closely by a demand made by American companies to their president, asking him to remove trade barriers against China. American companies are keen to appease China.

Despite repeated failures, Americans believe that those who become familiar with their way of life, with their capitalism, will surely want more and in perpetuity. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before all other societies, civilizations and cultures abandon theirs and demand all that is American, including American-style capitalism, its democracy and its democracy. culture. Samuel Huntington said in his 1996 book, The clash of civilizations, that modernization was not the same as Westernization, or Americanization for that matter. Many other cultures may prefer to modernize without Westernizing. Obviously, neither Washington DC nor New York has read his book.

Almost a year ago yours truly wrote in these pages (bit.ly/3BX8Fd0) that the best insurance against China’s success is Beijing. In the same vein, it can be said that the greatest threat to the superpower status of the Americas are the American elites and their interests. None illustrates it better than Wall Street. Non-financial businesses in America are not too far behind. There are many memorable lines in an essay Cai Xia wrote and was published by the Hoover Institution (hvr.co/3A5M7q0) to coincide with the centenary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party. One of them is this: China must deceive the West by hiding its long-term strategic goals, pretending to be weak and harmless, in order to take advantage of Western markets, technology, capital and talent, waiting for the opportunity to strike back and win the ultimate war. This was an ancient strategy that Chinese kings and emperors had used repeatedly in the past. “This is what Hide your strength and bide your time” meant. China seems to think the time is right. He started acting like him from 2008, and for that he has to thank Wall Street. This remains China’s trump card. Usually, American companies, it seems, don’t understand (or maybe don’t care).

So while geopolitically China appears to have some measure of the United States, it has simultaneously embarked on another part of its game plan. It is to move towards common prosperity. In other words, the growth of the economic pie is now over. Redistribution of the pie is Beijing’s new political goal.

Along with this, the cultural vestiges of capitalism would also be purged. China tolerated visible manifestations of American culture as long as it believed the economic benefits outweighed the costs. While America’s capitalists and policymakers show neither the will nor the courage to reform their capitalism, China has rightly concluded that it must act before it is too late. Hence its recent restrictions on games and entertainment programming.

On Sunday, neighborhood friends approved of China’s restrictions on teenagers spending three hours a week playing time. They believed that children in other places would roam like zombies as adults, given how much screen time burns their brains, while Chinese children grow up to be healthy and intellectually active adults. . Whether or not there is a natural parental hyperbole here, Beijing’s recent decrees on private lessons to be offered as a non-profit activity and its restrictions on gambling have struck a chord in India, and may even be welcome. The fact that they are seen as the right thing to do confirms to us that, given a long rope, the capitalists are seen as ready to hang society first. In the Indian context, readers should remember an article I wrote two weeks ago in this space on the labeling of packaged foods in India (bit.ly/391dfdF).

We can see the pursuit of common prosperity and the purging of the ugliest elements of capitalism as a third way. Countries followed the communist path and failed. Countries have chosen the capitalist path and are now busy destroying themselves with their dependence on free money. But there is a third way. Use capitalism to create prosperity, then switch to socialism to share the spoils. Chinas is therefore a great experience, the outcome of which may or may not show the way to the rest of the world.

So, is the timing right? China thinks so, but there is reason to doubt it. There is over-indebtedness. China could not entirely avoid the temptation of indebtedness to stimulate economic growth after 2005. Growth will be necessary to service and repay debt. Of course, China can officially give up its debt repayment, but we don’t know how that would play out for household finances even if resistance is ruled out or removed. Second, won’t his war on cultural degradation deprive Chinese entrepreneurs of creativity and imagination? Third, given these two risks to China’s strategy, are its responses to growth in making the South China Sea its own sea? In the forceful reintegration of Taiwan into the mainland and in the expansion of its Belt and Road initiative?

Interesting times await us, but also troubling times, given the emasculation of the American will.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. These are the personal opinions of the authors.

