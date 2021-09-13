PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities – Business & Finance





Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the Chinese business community to provide all possible facilities as the country seeks to encourage foreign investment.

A delegation made up of representatives of Chinese companies visited Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office on Monday.

The delegation included CEO Easy Prefabricated Homes Pvt. Ltd., CEO of La He Trading International Pvt., CEO of Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., CEO Exert Tech Pvt. Ltd, CEO Challenge Fashion Pvt. Ltd among others.

In recent years, Chinese companies have made substantial investments in projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as separately.

The two countries have also put in place a future trade agreement (FTA) and launched its second phase last year.

18th China-ASEAN Exhibition: Our Products Have Strong Competitive Strength, Pakistan Envoy To China Says

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Planning Asad Umar and Prime Minister’s Advisor for Trade and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officials were also present.

The Chinese trade delegation appreciated the government’s investor-friendly policies and expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan. Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said the government is diligently pursuing the ease of doing business policy.

PM calls for use of Chinese Juncao technology to fight food insecurity

Pakistan improved its position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) index for the second year in a row, the Bank said in its 2020 report. Pakistan improved its position by 28 points from from 136 to 108.

Khan said the government offered incentives to investors and administrative operations were made easier. He assured that he would chair a self-review meeting every month to prioritize their issues.

Khan believed that Pakistan can learn a lot from China in terms of industrial development. He added that Chinese investments will create job opportunities in Pakistan.

There are vast opportunities for the development of small and medium-scale industries in Pakistan in which Chinese companies can play a role, the prime minister said.

He said there was a need to focus on agriculture, fishing, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock, information technology and technology, and other small industries.

