Joe Biden to welcome Prime Minister Modi and other quad leaders on September 24: White House





The reception of the meeting shows the priority of US administrations to engage in the Indo-Pacific, said the White House (File) Washington: US President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit next week of leaders of the “Quad” countries – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – the White House announced on Monday. The four-leader summit will be held at the White House on September 24, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga are expected in the United States next week to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. A virtual meeting of leaders of Quad countries, who seek to strengthen cooperation in the face of China’s growing power and assertiveness, was held in March. At this meeting, leaders pledged to work closely on vaccines and the COVID-19 climate and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of Beijing’s challenges. “Welcoming Quad leaders demonstrates the priority of the Biden-Harris administration to engage in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Psaki said in the statement. . Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said in July that the long-scheduled face-to-face meeting is expected to bring “breakthrough” commitments on diplomacy and vaccine infrastructure. Biden, who is pushing big infrastructure spending in his country, said in March that he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to compete with China’s huge initiative. Belt and Road “, which involves projects from East Asia to Europe. Psaki said the Quad Leaders “will focus on deepening our ties and promoting practical cooperation in areas such as tackling COVID-19, tackling the climate crisis, partnership on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific “. A senior U.S. official said infrastructure would be among a range of topics discussed at the in-person summit. The first summit’s vaccine initiative was stalled after India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, was hit by a catastrophic wave of infections and halted vaccine exports. At the March summit, the four leaders agreed that Indian drug maker Biological E Ltd will produce at least one billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2022, mostly for countries in Southeast Asia. East and Pacific. Japanese magazine Kyodo News announced last week that Prime Minister Suga will be traveling to Washington this month for the Quad meeting, even though his tenure as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party – and by default as Prime Minister of Japan – ends September 30. Prime Minister Suga became the first leader to hold a face-to-face WhiteHouse summit with Biden in April, highlighting Japan’s central role in US efforts to confront China. The Quad meeting will come after Biden’s image has been shaken by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. U.S. officials have said that ending the United States’ longest war would allow the administration to divert resources and attention to tackling issues related to China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/joe-biden-to-host-pm-modi-other-quad-leaders-on-september-24-white-house-2539841 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos