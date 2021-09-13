Boris Johnson to hold major press conference tomorrow to unveil Covid’s winter plan here’s what’s expected

BORIS Johnson will hold a major press conference TOMORROW to unveil the country’s Covid winter plans.

The Prime Minister is preparing for the announcement of his winter plan where he will tear up the “draconian” powers of Covid.

Boris will unveil his winter plan to avoid a Christmas lockdown tomorrow with booster shots for the over-50s at his heart.

It is expected to repeal the limits on rallies and events and the powers that have shut down swathes of the economy since last March.

Reducing red tape is part of a master plan for the PM, which is desperate to avoid any further lockdowns.

The Sun may reveal that the third doses should be deployed in the same way as the first vaccine, starting with the oldest and most vulnerable.

As vaccines become accepted, they will then be offered to increasingly younger age groups.

The PM is placing its hopes of avoiding widespread disruption this winter with additional jabs and a massive flu shot blitz backed by a giant ad campaign urging people to get dual protection.

If that doesn’t work and the NHS starts to come under too much pressure, vaccine passports, more indoor masks and interventions such as working from home will have to come back.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also yesterday suggested to Times Radio that ministers consider giving children just one shot of the vaccine as part of a rollout to 12 to 15 year olds.

But he promised that everything would be done to avoid another shutdown in the economy.

He added: Of course we have Christmas. I no longer anticipate any confinement. I just don’t see how we come to another lockdown.

He also revealed that ministers had bowed to pressure from the Conservatives and abandoned a plan for vaccine passports for clubs and stadiums at the end of this month.

Mr Johnson had pledged to make jabs mandatory for big venues from the end of September, but came down after a backlash from his own party.

Opinion in Westminster was divided over whether Mr Johnson was simply using passports as a threat to entice more people to get vaccinated or whether he had been warned that he might not have them voice to get them adopted.

In a morning of mixed messages, the Health Secretary first said no final decision had been made on Covid passports for clubbers before confirming they would not move forward an hour later.

Half an hour later, Mr Javid said they would be kept under review, adding: go ahead with vaccine passport plans.

Mr Johnson will unveil the package at a press conference tomorrow before trying to pass his new health tax in the Commons on the same day.

