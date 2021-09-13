Juan Williams: The Toxic Legacy of Trump’s Corruption





In 2016, Donald Trump, then candidate Donald Trump, Democrats consider corporate tax rate of 26.5% Iran accepts deal on nuclear surveillance, avoids Old South censorship against new America: what the Confederate monuments tell us to drain the swamp.

Trump has exploited something real: public outrage at crooks trying to get their hands on some of the zillion dollars in the US treasury.

How many former generals worked for companies seeking military contracts?

How many of these generals pushed to continue the “eternal war” in Afghanistan, wrapped in the flag while enriching US defense contractors, themselves and corrupting Afghan government officials?

For nearly a decade, the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) warned report after report that fraud, waste and abuse had infiltrated the $ 145 billion taxpayer spent Americans to rebuild Afghanistan, USA Today reported.

Specific examples cited by the document included waste [of] $ 43 million on an unnecessary gas station and $ 28 million on uniforms for Afghan soldiers with camouflage suitable for a tiny fraction of the country.

Journalist Craig Whitlock’s new book The Afghanistan Papers meticulously documents how defense and government officials misled the public about the mission in Afghanistan to keep the war going and keep their paychecks in circulation.

This government corruption extends beyond the military.

A Pew Research poll in May found that only 22% of Americans trust the federal government to do what’s right most of the time. A tiny 2% thought the government would do what is right almost always.

Public corruption was exposed during the Trump administration, with people seeking access to the government’s wallet staying at the Trumps Hotel in Washington. Trump even proposed that the government pay for a summit of international leaders at his Miami compound.

This display of government power for personal and political gain led to Trump’s first impeachment.

President Rudy Giuliani’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani Giuliani’s partner pleads guilty to soliciting campaign contributions abroad. Ukrainian President Suspending Foreign Aid Seeking Potentially Damaging Information About Trump’s 2020 Campaign Opponent Son Joe BidenJoe Biden Social Media Worsens Political Bias: Report UK Biden and Johnson Uni will meet for talks this month: Toyota report, Honda hit union push for electric vehicles in Democrats PLUS spending program.

Giuliani now faces possible criminal charges for his dealings in Ukraine. Giulianis’ home and law office were raided earlier this year by the FBI for cell phones and other evidence.

Next month, one of Giulianis’ Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas, will face a US federal judge on a number of charges, including allegedly misrepresenting the source of more than $ 300,000 donated to a pro-committee. Trump. He pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Igor Fruman, who also helped Giuliani establish contacts in Ukraine, pleaded guilty on Friday to soliciting an election contribution from a foreign national.

Recently revealed emails show that Kelly Craft, Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, currently considering a candidacy for the governorship of Kentucky, has directed business to the Trump hotels. This is a blatant breach of ethics which should disqualify the ambassador from the public service.

Ambassador Crafts’ apparent eagerness to direct business to a Trump-owned hotel sends a signal that U.S. foreign policy is paying off, Jack Patterson, spokesperson for government watchdog American Oversight, told the Washington Post.

The Trump administration has cleverly played both sides of the “empty the swamp” game.

They have distracted political supporters by promising to clean up federal government corruption while cynically using the government to their advantage.

This Trump duplicity has powerfully contributed to the current lack of public confidence in the government.

Sadly, this has given additional impetus to millions of Americans open to extreme QAnon conspiracy theories that the federal government is controlled by Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

Tragically, it opened up GOP base voters to the lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in Bidens’ favor, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. This lie led to the insurgency as a mob stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 to stop Biden’s certification as president.

It has also led deranged Trump supporters to threaten election officials.

A Reuters investigation released last week found more than 100 threats of death or violence made against U.S. election officials and officials, in an unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by Trump’s false claims that the 2020 elections were stolen. The answer so far: only four known arrests and no convictions.

The Michigan and Georgia Secretaries of State have faced death threats for refusing to overturn Biden’s victories in their states.

Things got so badly that a bipartisan group of election lawyers led by Democrat Bob Bauer and Republican Ben Ginsberg established the Official Elections Legal Defense Network to provide pro bono legal services to election workers under threats ranging from new GOP laws targeting civil servants with sanctions to citizen self-defense prosecutions.

Some of the lawyers involved in the Trump-Giuliani scheme to bring false nuisance lawsuits against state election officials to overturn last year’s election are now being punished for their bad behavior.

Sanctions are needed to deter the filing of future frivolous lawsuits designed primarily to spread the narrative that our electoral processes are rigged and our democratic institutions are untrustworthy, Federal Judge Linda Parker wrote, ordering pro-Trump lawyers to reimburse the City of Detroit and the State of Michigan for the costs they incurred.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi “deeply concerned” by the Saudi torture allegations of an aid worker Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Pelosi. MORE (D-Calif.) And Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerWarner say $ 500 billion package “is insufficient” for housing assistance Manchin says he cannot support the Biden Bidens’ 500 billion spending plan, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary (DN.Y.) must prioritize ethics reform to undo the damage Trump has done to public confidence in the government.

Juan Williams is an author and political analyst for Fox News Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/571807-juan-williams-the-toxic-legacy-of-trumps-corruption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos