Trump endorses race for Arizona secretary of state





PHOENIX (AP) Former President Donald Trump marked the race for Arizona’s top election official on Monday, giving his influential endorsement to a state lawmaker who was in the Jan.6 uprising and worked for reverse the loss of Trumps 2020.

Trump’s approval of Tucson area representative Mark Finchem will likely be crucial in the Arizona Secretary of State’s crowded Republican primary. The seat is opened as incumbent Democrat Katie Hobbs runs for governor.

Finchem brought Trump lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, to Phoenix after the election to spread false allegations that the former president’s narrow loss in Arizona was marred by fraud. Although in State House, he has been a mainstay of the conservative media promoting the Senate Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, the most populous state.

He is a patriot who fought for our country from his earliest days in government, Trump said in a statement from Finchem. Mark was ready to say what few others had the courage to say.

He called Finchem a true warrior and cited lawmakers’ promotion of allegations of electoral fraud discredited by Trump. Trump has also said that Finchem is strong on crime, border rights and guns and loves our military and vets.

Democrats pushed unsuccessfully to expel Finchem from the House earlier this year after being photographed outside the Capitol during the rally which turned violent as Trump supporters forced their way into the building, disrupting certification of the victory of President Joe Bidens.

Finchem said he was in the area to speak at an authorized rally, that he remained 500 meters (457 meters) away and did not know the Capitol had been violated until hours later.

Finchem faces two other lawmakers in the Republican primary, State Representative Shawnna Bolick and Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

Bolick introduced legislation that would allow the legislature in future presidential elections to ignore voters and choose its own voters to represent Arizona in the Electoral College. His bill was blocked by the Republican president and went nowhere, but nonetheless gained national attention as an example of undemocratic movements by elements of the GOP.

Ugenti-Rita has been one of the Arizona GOP’s most active supporters of legislation imposing new voting restrictions, drawing strong opposition from Democrats who say his measures would deprive people of color of their rights.

Trump is singularly popular in the GOP, and his endorsement carries considerable weight in a Republican primary.

