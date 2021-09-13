Boris Johnson rejects calls to dismiss Priti Patel over allegation of breach of ministerial code





Boris Johnson has backed her Home Secretary against allegations she broke the ministerial code by attending a meeting between a billionaire Tory donor and British Airways (BA). The Prime Minister left no doubt that she would remain in office and said that Priti Patel would continue to work. On Monday, while visiting a British Gas training academy in Leicester, reporters asked Mr Johnson if Ms Patel had done something wrong. He said: No, she does a great job as Home Secretary and will continue to do so. Ms Patel reportedly hosted a meeting at Heathrow Airport between Surinder Arora, a billionaire hotel mogul who donated money to Tory MPs, and senior BA executives last month. Ms Patel was reportedly joined by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, but no official was supposed to be present as the rules would dictate that there should be if government business was discussed. A spokesperson for the interior minister said: Details of all relevant external meetings of interior ministers will be released in the usual way in accordance with the ministerial code. It is understood that the Home Secretary considered this to be a private meeting and the lunch was declared at his office private. A government spokesperson added that the meeting was not a government business but a constituency matter, as Mr Kwarteng’s constituency in Surrey borders Heathrow. Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey called on her colleagues for transparency following the allegations. She told Sky News: One of the things, if you’re not there with a private secretary, is that you pass the information to the officials and it gets processed by the private office. As long as you pass the information on, that’s what matters to ensure that officials have the file and can report it in the proper manner. I don’t have the details of Priti, but it’s important that we just make sure that he is transparent in this regard with our officials and that they can use the information accordingly. Health Secretary Sajid Javid, a former interior minister, said his Cabinet colleague was doing very well on Sunday. But Labor accused Ms Patel of being reckless and a serial offender for breaking the ministerial code, as she was forced to resign as secretary for international development in 2017 after unauthorized meetings with Israeli officials. Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said: The Home Secretary is a serial offender who breaks the ministerial code. It was time for the Prime Minister to take his release card away from him. This secret lobbying lunch would break the rules three times. She has serious questions to answer and must be investigated by the Secretary to Cabinet immediately. Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labor shadow Home Secretary, added: The Home Secretary is so reckless about her duties that she appears to be participating in closed-door meetings without an official presence.

