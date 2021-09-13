Roughly 1K in Deep Red Idaho protest Joe Biden’s visit to the state





BOISE, Idaho (AP) More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Boise on Monday during a visit by President Joe Biden to protest his plan to bring the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s presidential election and a host of other problems.

Biden traveled to Boise as part of a tour of three western states to promote his administrations’ use of a wartime law to help with forest fire preparedness, assess damage caused by forest fires and advance its economic agenda. He arrived at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise late Monday morning to meet with firefighters and Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican.

Lisa Mitchell, 65, of Middleton, Idaho, said she came forward to protest because she didn’t believe the 2020 election was valid and believed former President Donald Trump actually won.

I am here to support Trump and defend freedom, said Mitchell, who wore a Trump won 2020 sticker.

Biden, Mitchell added, is in there illegally.

Although some of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters believe he continues to claim the presidential election was stolen, there is no evidence of widespread fraud and Republican and Democratic election officials have certified the election as valid. Courts have also repeatedly dismissed lawsuits claiming the election was tainted.

About half a dozen Boise police were stationed at the entrance to the National Interagency Fire Center and other law enforcement officers patrolled the area on motorcycles. The complex that houses the center is usually closed to the public and protesters have gathered outside its entrance.

Many protesters carried signs laden with profanity or waved American flags hanging upside down in distress.

Biden was also due to travel to Sacramento, California and Denver during the two-day trip and will campaign in California for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election on Tuesday.

His administration last month activated the Defense Production Act to boost supplies to a supplier of firefighting equipment to the US Forest Service.

Forest fire activity has become increasingly extreme in the West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much hotter and drier in recent decades and will continue to make wildfires and weather more extreme and destructive.

Among the protesters was Chris Burns, from Boise, who said he attended the protest because I am against everything Biden is for.

Burns said he was angry with Presidents sweeping aside new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans announced last Thursday.

The vaccine requirement says all employers with more than 100 workers must require that they be vaccinated or test workers for the virus every week. Workers in healthcare facilities who receive Federal Medicare or Medicaid will also need to be fully immunized, as will executive employees and contractors who do business with the federal government.

He’s acting like a dictator, Burns said of Biden.

Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States and the state’s health care system is at risk of collapsing as the delta variant skyrockets the number of COVID-19 cases.

One in 210 Idaho residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and the average number of new daily cases has increased by nearly 70% in the past two weeks.

Idaho hit a record with 613 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the most recent figures available from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Last week, state officials allowed hospitals in northern Idaho to operate under crisis care standards, a healthcare rationing measure aimed at ensuring scarce resources such as hospital beds. Hospital are first allocated to those most likely to benefit from treatment or to survive.

But opposition to wearing masks, social distancing and vaccination remains high in the conservative and predominantly Republican state.

I don’t think anyone should be forced to put anything in their body, said Michelle Ballon, of Caldwell, as she held a sign that said forced vaccines are medical rape.

Several far-right groups took advantage of Bidens’ trip to show their opposition to his administration.

Among them were the far-right Idaho Liberty Dogs, whose members frequently protest heavily armed events while wearing militia-style clothing. The group had promoted an Unwelcoming of Joe Biden protest in Boise. Miste Gardner-Karlfeldt, director of anti-vaccine group Health Freedom Idaho, also urged supporters to protest Bidens’ arrival.

Some members of the peoples ‘rights organization founded by anti-government activist and far-right gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy have also said they plan to protest Bidens’ arrival. Idaho GOP Representative Tammy Nichols urged residents to attend a Trump rally at the National Interagency Fire Center.

And Dan McKnight, a military veteran and founder of Bring Our Troops Home, an organization that advocated for an end to the war in Afghanistan, promoted a protest called Biden Killed Americans.

Several Idahos GOP gubernatorial candidates also took advantage of Bidens’ trip to try and stand out on the crowded ground.

Ed Humphreys, a candidate for GOP governor who has made tackling vaccination mandates part of his campaign, announced last week that he would welcome a traitor Joe is not welcome in the rally of Idaho.

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is also running for governor and has opposed masking rules and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, called on Gov. Little, not to more invite the president.

Little also announced last week that he was working with the state attorney general to fight the Bidens vaccine mandate through the legal system.

During the briefing inside the National Interagency Fire Center, Biden said global warming is a serious problem and told wildland firefighters the nation owes them to make sure they have the equipment they have. need to fight fires.

It’s not Democratic stuff, it’s not Republican stuff, it’s weather stuff, Biden said.

Biden also spoke of raising federal firefighters’ salaries and other strategies to deal with wildfires.

Little said the group should look at what federal and other partners can do to build a more resilient ecosystem and prevent the dangers firefighters face.

We have a lot of work to do, says Little.

Biden said he previously applied for a job at Idaho-based forest products company Boise Cascade because he and his late first wife Neilia wanted to move to Idaho.

___

This story has been updated to correct the tagline on a sticker worn by Lisa Mitchell. The sticker says, Trump won 2020, not Trump Women 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-presidential-elections-coronavirus-pandemic-idaho-585501f8dddfa20ba59864e064fe1834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos