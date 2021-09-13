Erdoan commemorates the centenary of the victory of the battle of Sakarya





The Turkish president commemorated on Monday the centenary of the victory of the Battle of Sakarya, which took place between Greek and Turkish forces on the banks of the Sakarya River in 1921. Speaking at the commemoration ceremony, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the 1921 victory was a turning point in the millennium of Turks’ existence in Anatolia. The victory in the Battle of Sakarya was crowned a year later with the victory of August 30 and achieved its final objective when the enemy (the Greeks) was pushed into the (Aegean) Sea in Izmir on September 9, a he declared. The founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, called this battle “Melhame-i Kubra” (Armageddon), Erdogan said. The story of the Battle of Sakarya once again reminds us of the sacrifices that were made for our independence that we must never forget, he added. Erdogan also noted: The Republic of Turkey will reach the destination in the same way we have reached these days, overcoming many obstacles outside and inside. The will of the nation is above any form of social engineering, any terrorist organization or any attempted coup, and we have demonstrated it to the world, Erdogan said. As 2023 approaches (the centenary of the founding of the republic), we are working with more confidence for our future and we will achieve even greater things. “Since the War of Independence, our nation has shown great wisdom, and our nation has always chosen those who are good for our country and for them,” he added. Erdogan also paid tribute to Atatürk and his fellow “fighters, martyrs and veterans” of the Battle of Sakarya and the War of Independence. The battle took place on the banks of the Sakarya River, near the Turkish capital Ankara. The battlefield, Polatli, is only 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Ankara. After the battle, Atatürk was awarded the rank of army marshal by parliament as well as the title of Gazi (veteran) for his efforts and victory on the battlefield.

