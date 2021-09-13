US House Democrats seek to overturn Trump’s tax cuts for wealthy businesses





WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 (Reuters) – Leading Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday proposed a substantial cut in former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, including by raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% against 21% currently.

Democrats on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee have said they will debate a bill this week that would deliver the changes as part of their broader $ 3.5 trillion national investment plan. .

In an attempt to fund the new spending, the Democratic-led committee will debate a proposal to raise $ 2.9 trillion in revenue over 10 years, according to a document circulated among panel members.

In addition to the increase in corporate tax, wealthy individuals would see their income tax increase as well as capital gains and inheritance taxes.

Even if the proposed legislation is passed by Congress and signed by Democratic President Joe Biden, corporate taxes would still be lower than they were before the Republicans-imposed tax cuts were enacted in 2017. But the highest personal tax rate would return to its pre-2017 level.

The Tax Drafting Ways and Means Committee has scheduled working sessions for Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss tax policy and other issues within its purview to be included in the 3.5 trillion dollar “reconciliation” bill. dollars, which would require a simple majority to pass in the Senate. .

House Ways and Means President Richard Neal will seek committee approval for tax changes to help fund expanded social services for the elderly and children and tackle climate change.

Neal, a representative from Massachusetts, wants to set a graduated corporate tax rate of 18% on annual income below $ 400,000, 21% on income up to $ 5 million, and 26.5% on revenues greater than $ 5 million.

The graduated enterprise rate advantage would gradually disappear for enterprises earning more than $ 10 million.

Currently, the federal corporate tax rate is 21%, down from the 35% rate that was in effect before the 2017 Republican tax restructuring. Biden had proposed to increase the current corporate rate to 28%.

Neal’s plan would increase the personal income tax rate to 39.6%, from 37% on taxable income over $ 400,000 for individuals and $ 450,000 for married couples. These thresholds are lower than Biden’s proposed thresholds of $ 452,700 for individuals and $ 509,300 for married couples.

Republicans have been particularly critical of measures to increase inheritance taxes. The House Democrats ‘plan would hasten the expiration of the Republicans’ temporary doubling of a tax exemption to $ 24 million.

The Lower Manhattan skyline is seen before sunrise in New York, the United States on July 17, 2019. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid – RC1E5B6C92B0

The exemption, which was passed in 2017, would expire at the end of 2021 instead of the end of 2025 under current law.

Neal’s proposal would also increase the capital gains tax rate for people with income over $ 400,000 to 25% from the current 20% and include an additional 3% surtax on taxable income over $ 5. millions of dollars.

Biden has proposed a capital gains rate of 39.6% for those with incomes above $ 1 million, raising concern among Republicans and some Democrats. The currently proposed lower 25% rate hike would affect many more taxpayers and would be complemented by the 3% surtax on income over $ 5 million.

In addition to raising taxes, Democrats have also proposed using the tax code to encourage the construction of more social housing, including in rural areas, which could help win the support of some hesitant moderate Democrats. , including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

And in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions, Democrats are asking for significant tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles.

THE REPUBLICS OPPOSE

So far, the Democrats’ sweeping legislation has not garnered the support of any Republican, who has categorically defended his 2017 tax cuts and argued that the tax hikes would hurt businesses and kill jobs. Democrats argue Trump’s tax restructuring favored the wealthy while Republicans give him credit for helping spur economic growth.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is aiming to secure a vote in the Democrat-controlled House on the $ 3.5 trillion bill – or a somewhat reduced measure – by the end of this month.

The final version of the bill in the House would be designed to win the support of moderate Democrats in the Senate, where Democrats have 50 of 100 seats. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris votes to break the tie when needed.

The bill would be presented to the Senate under special rules avoiding the need for at least 60 votes to move most other bills forward.

The House Democrats’ proposal did not include language for a controversial border carbon tax that some Democrats support. It aimed to level the playing field between American companies facing stricter regulations than their foreign competitors on products such as cement, steel and aluminum. The White House refused to support the tax.

In a statement, the Democrats on the committee said that in addition to increasing corporate taxes, the bill would contain a provision to “level the playing field by lowering taxes for the smallest businesses in our country.” .

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-democrats-seek-corporate-tax-increase-265-percent-2021-09-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos