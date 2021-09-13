Biden to host PM Modi, other leaders for first in-person Quad meeting on September 24









ANI

Update: Sep 14, 2021 2:45 AM IS

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit — Australia, India, Japan and the United States – at the White House on September 24, the White House confirmed on Monday. President Biden is “looking forward” to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to an official statement. Leaders will focus on deepening “ties and promoting practical cooperation in areas such as tackling COVID-19, tackling the climate crisis, partnership on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific ”. Prime Minister Modi will likely travel to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden and participate in the Quad meeting. Meanwhile, Japanese media recently reported that Japanese Prime Minister Suga will also be visiting Washington to attend the meeting. The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America. This would be the first Quad meeting in person. Quad leaders held a virtual meeting in March. “The Biden-Harris administration has made quad elevation a priority, as evidenced by the very first Quad Leader engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this summit, which will take place in person,” says the press release. “Welcoming the Quad leaders demonstrates the priority of the Biden-Harris administration to engage in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” the statement added. On March 12, the first-ever Virtual Summit of Quad Key Executives including Prime Minister Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was held. During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the four leaders insisted on a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region “rooted in democratic values ​​and unconstrained”. In a joint statement, Quad leaders said, “We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We are fighting for a free, open, inclusive, healthy region, anchored by democratic values. , and unconstrained by coercion. “ “Today, the global devastation caused by COVID-19, the threat of climate change and the security challenges facing the region call us with a renewed focus,” they said. (ANI)

