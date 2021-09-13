Donald Trump is running for president, and it will be just as bizarre as last time





What was the strangest thing Donald Trump did on Saturday, the twentieth anniversary of September 11? It is not immediately obvious. While the other four men who have served as president in the 21st century attended ceremonies in honor of the dead, Trump spent the day as only he could – that is, he dragged around all day in the crudest way imaginable.

He recorded a video message for the Korean Unification Church, the religious cult better known as the Moonies and best known for its mass arranged marriages and strict regulation of the sexual and private lives of its members, in which he praised the organization, calling it inspirational. He also bizarrely claimed that his election magically brought peace to the otherwise volatile Korean Peninsula. Looking back today, it’s easy to forget how dangerous the situation was when I was elected, Trump said. Missiles flew, nuclear weapons were tested, and powerful threats were launched every day. Under my leadership, the United States has adopted a policy of unprecedented force, doing more than any previous administration.

Then, not to be outdone, he provided a la carte full-color commentary on a TikTok contender for a fight if you can even call it that between an almost 60-year-old Evander Holyfield and the fighter. 44-year-old MMA, Vitor Belfort. Trump mainly spoke with his unconscious and excitable son co-commentator Donald Jr. about the good old days of Holyfields once insanely quick punches and Larry Holmess an immaculate left jab. On Saturday, Holyfield, 58, could barely punch and was violently pummeled by his relatively sharper opponent, in a match that should have been banned by the Geneva Convention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newrepublic.com/article/163647/trump-2024-president-campaign-bizarre-media-coverage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos