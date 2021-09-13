Trump launches savage attack on George W Bush, underscoring new division within GOP





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at fellow ex-president George W Bush (Getty Images)

Donald Trump tore apart former President George W Bush in a statement Monday, in retaliation for a subtly critical speech made by Mr. Bush over the weekend and appearing to blame him for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The World Trade Center collapsed during its surveillance, Mr. Trump said. Bush ran a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t lecture anyone!

Mr. Bush, who served as president from 2001 to 2009, made a rare return to the headlines on Saturday when he delivered a speech in Shanksville, Pa., To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. In that speech, the former president made a veiled comparison between al Qaeda terrorists and the kind of political extremists who stormed the United States Capitol.

We have seen more and more evidence that dangers to our country can come not only from borders, but also from the violence that gathers within, Bush said. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their contempt for pluralism, in their contempt for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are the children of the same filthy spirit. And it is our permanent duty to confront them.

Mr. Trump, who spent the anniversary commenting on a pay-per-view boxing match, clearly took offense at the comments.

So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for dragging us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!), As he teaches us that right-wing terrorists are a a bigger problem than those from foreign countries who hate America, and who are flocking to our country right now, ”Mr. Trump wrote. If so, why was he willing to spend billions of dollars and be responsible for the deaths of maybe millions of people? He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything.

The former president appeared to be fighting back at parts of Mr. Bush’s speech that clearly condemned his policies, if not Mr. Trump himself.

The story continues

When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from ours, Mr. Bush said of the 2001 attacks. A malevolent force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument and each argument in a culture shock. Much of our politics has become a naked appeal for anger, fear and resentment. This leaves us worried about our nation and our future together.

Many welcomed the unifying message of the speeches, in particular that of the current president.

I think President Bush gave a very good speech today, a very good speech about who we are, President Joe Biden said on Saturday. The core of who we are is not divided.

Read more

Bush Warns of Domestic Extremism, Calls on ‘Nation I Know’

Biden praises Bush’s 9/11 speech, calls for national unity in Pennsylvania fire station shutdown

Bush highlights threats posed by domestic terrorism in 9/11 memorial address: it is our duty to confront them

Two wars, Trump and the miraculous rehabilitation of George Bush

Mary Trump blames Uncle Donald for skipping 9/11 memorial: he doesn’t understand dignity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/world-trade-center-came-down-183727912.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos