Chinese universities criticized for lack of ideological education





Chinese Communist Party inspectors berated major universities in the country for weaknesses in the ideological education of students. The warning came after a two-month inspection of the Education Ministry and 31 higher education institutions, including Beijing, Tsinghua and Fudan Universities, and China’s Renmin University. According to an officialdeclaration, insufficient efforts or weak links were found in all organizations inspected regarding ideological work. The heads of these institutions were informed of their problems in one-on-one sessions with the inspectors. Peking University was told that efforts in ideological and political work were insufficient. Tsinghua was warned of the “shortcomings in ideological work and the lack of risk prevention.” Even the Ministry of Education was invited to study in depth and systematically [Chinese president] Xi Jinping reflects on education and warns of a blind spot in his supervision of universities. There has been a general tightening of control over thought in recent years, said Steve Tsang, director of SOAS China Institute. Times Higher Education. Education is a key medium for thought control and ideological indoctrination. Communist Party inspections began in mid-May and saw inspectors touring campuses and requesting reports of any disciplinary violations. Inspectors’ comments also raised concerns about leadership failures, issues of corruption in research and excessive bureaucracy. Xi gave universities a key role in indoctrination of the country’s youth with party ideology in recent years and cracked down on freedom of thought. Dozens of Xi thought research institutes have been established, while party-appointed secretaries have played increasingly prominent roles on campus. A number of universities have established teacher affairs departments within their party committees to improve the ideological activities of teachers. Why wouldn’t we expect Xi to force schools and educational institution in general to follow the line he has set since 2017? said Professor Tsang. kare[email protected]

