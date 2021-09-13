Pakistan gets involved in hosting the Taliban, it must align itself with the international community on Afghanistan: Blinken





ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 3:22 am IST

By Reena Bhardwaj Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Noting that Pakistan has “harbored” members of the Taliban, including terrorists from the banned Haqqani network, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Islamabad must “align” with a large majority of the international community regarding Afghanistan. Blinken made the remarks during his first testimony before Congress since the Taliban took control of Kabul. The senior US diplomat laid out the Biden administration’s stance toward the Taliban in remarks to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Asked how the United States views Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan, Blinken said Pakistan has a “multiplicity of interests”, some of which are in “clear conflict” with that of the United States. He added that India’s involvement in Afghanistan has influenced some “of Pakistan’s damaging actions. Pakistan has been accused of providing overt and secret support to the Taliban. Earlier this month, the former vice president Afghan Amrullah Saleh claimed that the Taliban were micromanaged by the notorious Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, adding that Islamabad was indeed in charge of the war-torn country as a colonial power. Lawmaker Bill Keating recalled the remarks of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Taliban took control that “Afghanistan had broken the chains of slavery” the deaths of some of our soldiers, and even recently when the Taliban took power last month “.

“Prime Minister Khan claimed that Afghanistan had broken the chains of slavery. So we always heard diplomatically that we have a complicated relationship with Pakistan. I would say it is often duplicity,” he said. declared. Keating asked Blinken, “How do we re-evaluate this relationship how we, how we learn from their actions. And when we move forward. What are we doing, what are some of the big issues we should be having issues on? the ground that we should have in dealing with Pakistan and the way they ‘I have acted over these decades. “For which, Blinken said Pakistan is involved in” hedging its bets permanently “on the future of Afghanistan. points, cooperation with us on the fight against terrorism, and so there are a number of things that came into play. He has a multiplicity of interests, some of which are in conflict, clearly in conflict with ours ” , did he declare. Afghanist n, he focuses, of course, also, on India and the role India plays in Afghanistan, and he also examines it through this prism. All of these things, I think, influenced what he has done time and time again to the detriment of our interests. On other occasions, to support these interests, ”he added. The senior US diplomat said that if the Taliban want any legitimacy or support in the future, they must guarantee freedom to travel, including meeting their commitments not to allow Afghanistan to be used as a refuge for terrorism directed outward to include the defense of the basic rights of the Afghan people. a government led by the Taliban, “he said. It was time for the United States to reassess its relations with Pakistan given that it has given its support to the Taliban, the senior American diplomat said:” We are going to examine in the days and weeks to come, the role that Paki stan has played in the last 20 years, but also the role that we would like to see him play in the years to come ”. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/pakistan-involves-in-harbouring-taliban-it-needs-to-line-up-with-international-community-on-afghanistan-blinken20210914032226 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos