Trump Plaza New Rochelle drops Trump Org





Trump Organizations’ property management footprint continues to shrink as condominium boards vote to distance themselves from the controversial brand of the former president.

The board of directors of Trump Plaza New Rochelle, a 40-story luxury tower block located at 175 Huguenot Street in downtown New Rochelle, has chosen to transfer its managing agent from Trump Organization to AKAM Associates, according to a memo to condo owners reviewed by The Real Deal. . The change is effective October 1.

The New Rochelle board of directors made the decision after a comprehensive management research and due diligence process, the opinion says. The renaming of the buildings is a separate matter from the change of managing agent and will be decided by a vote of the unit owners, according to sources familiar with the matter, who noted that they expect a name change receives broad support among unit owners.

AKAM did not respond to a request for comment. Eric Trump, director of Trump Org, son of former President Donald Trump, declined to comment.

The New Rochelle Towers decision marks the second time in a month that a loss to the Trump Org has resulted in an AKAM gain in Westchester County. In August, the 35-story Trump Tower in downtown White Plains informed residents that AKAM is now the building management agent, lohud reported, after condo owners voted to drop the name and the Trump brand.

The Trump Org had managed this property since it was built in 2005 by the Cappelli Organization, a major local developer who also built the New Rochelle tower.

If New Rochelle condo owners support the loss of the name, only one Trump-branded resort would remain in Westchester: Trump Park Residences in Yorktown, another property developed by Cappelli. Sources close to the property said the active adult community is also in the process of rebranding and changing management companies. But a City of Yorktown employee told The Real Deal that the front panel of the property still retains the original name.

Condominium signs distancing themselves from the Trump name aren’t limited to Westchester. In Fairfield County, Connecticut, the Trump Park Stamford board of directors voted unanimously to remove the Trump name from the exterior of buildings, which now reads, Stamford Park. But it was Trump Property Management who decided to end its contract with the building in December, according to the Stamford Advocate.

The change at Trump Park Stamford came weeks after the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, which directly prompted the board of directors at Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, Fla., To change its name late January.

The owners or boards of at least five former Trump branded buildings in New York City, including Trump Place at 120 Riverside Drive, voted to drop the name after Trump was elected in 2016.

Even Trump Bay Street in Jersey City, a 50-story residential tower block owned by Kushner Companies and the KABR Group, recently renamed the luxury rental complex just 65 Bay Street. Kushner Companies and KABR Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

