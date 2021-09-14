Luhut: President orders not to end PPKM until Covid is controlled

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered that the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) Level 2-4 not be terminated. This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut B. Pandjaitan during the announcement of the evaluation of the PPKM Java-Bali in a virtual program on Monday (13 / 9).

“The government has confirmed that it will not end this period of PPKM. Earlier, the president ordered us not to end this PPKM until the Covid-19 is truly under control,” said Luhut.

Because according to Luhut, the PPKM is an important tool in the control of Covid-19. He explained that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has always conveyed the objectives and orientations of policies that have been carried out in a coherent manner, but with dynamic field strategies and management in accordance with the problems and challenges.

“As the president said, the objectives and direction of the policy are systematically respected, but the strategy and the management on the ground must adapt dynamically to the problems and the challenges,” he explained.

Therefore, the tightening and relaxation of community mobility must be done no later than every week. But with reference to the latest data.

“With reference to the latest data,” he said.