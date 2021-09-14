Chinese equity bargain hunters face setbacks

Investors seeking deals among Chinese internet stocks have been reminded of the near-term dangers.

Shares of companies like



Tencent Holdings,



Alibaba Group,



and NetEase fall again as Beijing’s regulatory assault continues. A potential escalation in tensions between the United States and China is adding to the downward pressure.

Chinese authorities are reportedly pushing forward plans to break down the company Ant Groups Alipaya milestone that Beijing reported earlier this year. They also took steps to eliminatethe so-called walled gardens of internet giants like Alibaba and Tencent on Monday, with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies tell businesses to stop blocking links to other services. The barriers around the sites make it harder for competitors to compete.

It comes after authorities summoned game companies last week to discuss the application of new restrictions on online gambling among minors, shares of companies like Tencent (700. Hong Kong) and NetEase (NTES) fell, ending a brief sell-off triggered by escalating China. regulations targeting its largest companies.The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) slipped 2.6% to $ 50.53 on Monday.

Few people expect regulatory pressure to ease anytime soon. This will keep a cloud over Chinese stocks. The freeze between the United States and China is making matters worse.

President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping had an appeal last week to try to avoid conflict and break the deadlock between countries that started during the 2018-2019 trade war.. But as the administration continues to review its policy in China, the United States is considering an investigation into Chinese subsidies that could worsen relations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Another potential source of friction is that China bought about 40% less goods last year than was expected in Phase 1 of 2019.US trade deal, according to estimates by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute. This is about 30% behind this year’s commitments.

In a webinar with clients last week, ArthurBudaghya, chief emerging markets strategist at BCA, stressed that neither shareholders nor management know what the business model will be in one to three years for Chinese platform companies. like Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan (3690. Hong Kong). This, he says, is one reason their stocks are dropping much more than they already have. Shares in the KraneShares CSI China Internet Index are down 32% year-to-date.

Budaghya does not know how far they will drop, but he says that Xis’ policies aimed at common prosperity targeting growing inequalities and focusing on societal benefits rather than profitability will likely go further over the course of the year. next year, rather than relax. Budaghya has told his clients to use any gathering as an opportunity to alleviate their holdings on the internet giants.

Gavekal Researchs Thomas Gatley warned his clients Monday in a note that if Chinese internet platform stocks are trading at around 20 times earnings per share, up from 30 times in 2019-20, the cheap could become cheaper. The business environment is changing, and it is not clear how much of corporate profit management will be pushed to allocate to charitable giving, or how authorities will enforce new data security legislation that could pose a significant threat. for business models of Internet platforms, he wrote.

Indeed, Alibaba recently pledged $ 15.5 billion to promote social equality, while Pinduoduo (PDD) devoted all of its quarterly profits to rural development initiatives.

More rules on data privacy and artificial intelligence could be even ahead in terms of regulation. Another question is how the Chinese authorities will handle the brewing financial problems from real estate developer Evergrande.

Although markets appear relatively undisturbed by the company’s financial distress, a collapse would be the biggest test the Chinese financial system has faced in years, wrote Mark Williams, chief economist at Capital Economics for the Asia. He expects the central bank to step in if it appears Evergrande’s problems could put other businesses and potentially the economy at risk.

The likely result is some sort of restructuring that focuses on homebuyers, potentially leaving creditors with little. Evergrande is private and thechild posterfor excess leverage in an industry in which policymakers want to instill more discipline, Williams wrote.

Beijing’s efforts this year to instill more discipline have not been well received by the markets. This could mean that bargain hunting remains a tricky proposition.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at [email protected]