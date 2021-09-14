Greysia Polii’s Unique Story When Meeting President Jokowi: Okezone Sports





BOGOR Greysia Polii shared a unique story when he met President Joko Widodo at Bogor Palace in August 2021. The female doubles athlete admitted she was very nervous when she met the number 1 person in Indonesia. Greysia / Apriyani received great appreciation directly from President Jokowi for winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. They and other athletes who won medals were invited by the President to Bogor Palace to receive this appreciation. Before attending this agenda, it turned out that Greysia Polii took the time to make a video which was uploaded to her Youtube account on Monday (9/13/2021). The video chronicles her journey from before to after attending the invitation. Also read: List of Indonesian badminton teams at Sudirman Cup 2021 Greysia started the video by sorting out her house. There he had carefully prepared what to say and give to Jokowi. Also read: Sharing the livelihood, Greysia / Apriyani quits assistant coach Chafidz Yusuf Umroh As we know, in the diary, Greysia had time to give some elements of his personal affairs. The items have been carefully prepared with the best packaging. I have prepared the things that need to be brought to Pak Jokowi. The first racket I used in the Tokyo 2020 final yesterday, I’ll give it to him. Also special for him I will donate clothes and shoes, said Greysia while showing the items. Moments later, the video highlights Greysia’s preparations, including those of Apriyani, when they arrived at Bogor Palace. There, Apriyani Rahayu looked embarrassed as it was the first time she had entered the place. We are now back to jeng, Apriyani said, ending with a laugh and sometimes justifying her hair. Want to meet Pak Jokowi, he continued in a slightly shy tone. Opande Jokowi, See you! continued the Southeast Sulawesi badminton player, ending with a laugh again. In addition, Greysia / Apri walked inside the palace, they also seemed amazed to see the historical ornaments there. Including taking selfies in front of one of the icons of Bogor Palace, the Thousand Mirrors.

