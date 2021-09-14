Boris Johnson to make plans for Covid recall jabs

Boris Johnson must make plans for Covid booster injections as the UK government unveils its plan to live with the virus during the winter.

The Prime Minister will present the details at a press conference in Downing Street on Tuesday 14 September following a statement in the House of Commons by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Downing Street confirmed ministers had received the final opinion on the matter from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI).

The BBC reported that those over 50 would be offered a Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine at least six months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Ministers believe this will help ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed with new cases of the disease as it moves into winter.

However, it has been criticized by some scientists, who argue that the priority should now be to send the vaccine to countries that have received only small amounts of the vaccine.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Johnson said: The pandemic is far from over, but thanks to our phenomenal vaccine program, new treatments and testing, we can live with the virus without significant restrictions on our freedoms. .

I will make a clear plan for the fall and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made.

Mr Johnson remains determined to avoid another lockdown in England over the winter, with Downing Street making it clear that this would only be considered as a last resort.

Instead, ministers are believed to retain options of returning to wearing face masks in public places and reinstating advice on working from home if cases resume.

They have already put aside plans requiring vaccine passports for people attending nightclubs or other crowded places.

The government is expected to announce that it is repealing some of the powers conferred by the coronavirus law that are no longer considered necessary.

They include measures to shut down sectors of the economy, enforce restrictions on events and gatherings, and powers to detain infectious people.

Some measures will be retained, including sickness pay from day one for people who self-isolate, any power to order schools to remain open if they close against government directives and help the NHS obtain the emergency resources it needs.

It will remain a legal obligation for people to self-isolate if they test positive for the disease.

The move comes after the government announced Monday that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be offered to young people aged 12 to 15 in England.

He is following the advice of the chief medical officers of the UK’s four decentralized nations, after the JCVI previously advised against it, saying the medical benefits were only marginal.

However, in their advice, the medical advisers highlighted the impact of missed schooling due to Covid on children’s education and mental well-being.

