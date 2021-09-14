Politics
Boris Johnson to make plans for Covid recall jabs
Boris Johnson must make plans for Covid booster injections as the UK government unveils its plan to live with the virus during the winter.
The Prime Minister will present the details at a press conference in Downing Street on Tuesday 14 September following a statement in the House of Commons by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
Downing Street confirmed ministers had received the final opinion on the matter from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI).
The BBC reported that those over 50 would be offered a Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine at least six months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.
Ministers believe this will help ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed with new cases of the disease as it moves into winter.
However, it has been criticized by some scientists, who argue that the priority should now be to send the vaccine to countries that have received only small amounts of the vaccine.
Ahead of the announcement, Mr Johnson said: The pandemic is far from over, but thanks to our phenomenal vaccine program, new treatments and testing, we can live with the virus without significant restrictions on our freedoms. .
I will make a clear plan for the fall and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made.
Mr Johnson remains determined to avoid another lockdown in England over the winter, with Downing Street making it clear that this would only be considered as a last resort.
Instead, ministers are believed to retain options of returning to wearing face masks in public places and reinstating advice on working from home if cases resume.
They have already put aside plans requiring vaccine passports for people attending nightclubs or other crowded places.
The government is expected to announce that it is repealing some of the powers conferred by the coronavirus law that are no longer considered necessary.
They include measures to shut down sectors of the economy, enforce restrictions on events and gatherings, and powers to detain infectious people.
Some measures will be retained, including sickness pay from day one for people who self-isolate, any power to order schools to remain open if they close against government directives and help the NHS obtain the emergency resources it needs.
It will remain a legal obligation for people to self-isolate if they test positive for the disease.
The move comes after the government announced Monday that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be offered to young people aged 12 to 15 in England.
He is following the advice of the chief medical officers of the UK’s four decentralized nations, after the JCVI previously advised against it, saying the medical benefits were only marginal.
However, in their advice, the medical advisers highlighted the impact of missed schooling due to Covid on children’s education and mental well-being.
For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.
Sources
2/ https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnson-set-out-plans-21561657
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]