Thinking until he can’t sleep, Joko Widodo is relieved to meet the president
RADARSOLO.ID –Joko Widodo still cannot believe last Monday (9/13) that he was able to meet directly with the owner of the same name as him. But this is not just anyone, because he is the number one in Indonesia, namely President Joko Widodo. So what is their reunion like?
ANGGA PURENDA, Klaten, Solo Radar
Since last Thursday (9/9), Joko Widodo, 38, who is a blacksmith, has been informed by the local village government if he is among the participants in the vaccination. door to door. This activity will take place in the presence of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). But at that time, Joko did not believe in the notification of village government personnel.
Joko thought it was possible for a president to come to his house through narrow alleys. In addition, the house is full of machines. Incidentally, Joko works as a blacksmith or iron craftsman who makes various products.
Until finally on Sunday (12/9) evening, Joko still couldn’t believe he would meet President Jokowi because it was beyond his imagination. However, he kept thinking that he couldn’t sleep well. In fact, until he met Jokowi, he hadn’t had time to rest.
Dressed in a white T-shirt still used to work as a craftsman, he is ready to welcome the arrival of President Jokowi. He became a participant in the vaccinationdoor to doorvisited by the president. In total, there were 11 heads of household (KK) with 13 residents in the village of Segaran who were vaccinated and followed directly by the president.
Last night I couldn’t sleep. In addition, RI 1 (president) came. No “I imagined that I could meet him in person, until I cried with joy because during the vaccination the president was waiting for him,” Joko said during his meeting.Jawa Pos Radar Soloin her house.
He said that at first President Jokowi did not know that he also had the same name. It was only after Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who accompanied the president around Dusun Ngledok, told him that Jokowi immediately greeted him.
“Twins, it turns out to be,” said Ganjar Pranowo, also present on the occasion.
Indeed, Joko was very lucky because President Jokowi expected him directly from the injection screening process. There were about 10 minutes where Jokowi would wait for Joko while occasionally asking questions about his things in the midst of a pandemic.
Earlier, the president gave a message to keep his business running. I haven’t had time to mention the problems yet. Don’t you dare talk to me, said the man born in Klaten on December 24, 1982
Joko said her name was a gift from her parents. I don’t know what that name means. But what is certain is that from the start it was immediately given the name of Joko Widodo, specifies the man who has run this iron craft business for a dozen years.
President Jokowi’s visit to his home has become an unforgettable experience for Joko. Parents of Joko Widodo, Yono, 80, said they were proud and happy that President Jokowi visited their child directly during the vaccination process. He also admitted that he had no special meaning in naming his son exactly like President Jokowi. (*/Well)
